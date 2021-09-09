I started the season at 7-3, which while not a great beginning is acceptable to me because I really thought most of the games were a tossup. I was really only confident in two of my picks, so getting seven right is a win.
It doesn’t get a whole lot easier this week, but at least there is a little bit of a foundation now to build on.
On to the picks:
Penns Valley at Clearfield: The Bison defense has been stout through two games this season, led by a pass rush that has recorded 15 sacks in two games. Clearfield’s opponents are also averaging negative-(-12) yards per game on the ground.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 35, PENNS VALLEY 7
Curwensville at Meyersdale: Tough game to pick with it being the first ever meeting and no like opponents. Meyersdale is 0-2 with losses to Berlin Brothers Valley and Portage, giving up over 100 yards through the air in each, while getting gashed on the ground. The Tide seemed to find its offense last week and should be able to score, but can they shore up the defense?
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 28, MEYERSDALE 24
Everett at Glendale: The Vikings have had little trouble finding ways to get to the end zone this season, while the Warriors have only scored 13 points in 2021 and have just two points in the past two meetings with Glendale.
THE PICK: GLENDALE 27, EVERETT 7
Huntingdon at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Mounties have had their share of problems with turnovers this season, committing eight in two games. Huntingdon has been outscored 72-15 in its two losses.
THE PICK: PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 27, HUNTINGDON 16
Juniata Valley at West Branch: The Hornets are coming off a 32-13 romp over Tyrone and have won 17 of the last 18 in the series with the Warriors.
THE PICK: JUNIATA VALLEY 28, WEST BRANCH 14
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State: The Ducks survived a scare against Fresno State in Week 1 and have to travel across the country to face a Buckeye team with a couple more days rest after a Thursday night victory over a solid Minnesota team.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 38, OREGON 24
Pitt at Tennessee: The Volunteers had two running backs go over 100 yards last week in a 38-6 win over a bad Bowling Green team, while Pitt romped over UMass with over 500 yards of offense. Panther head coach Pat Narduzzi is 1-1 against Vols coach Josh Heupel while he was at UCF. Meanwhile, I’m about 1-24 in my career picking Pitt games.
THE PICK: TENNESSEE 30, PITT 27
Ball State at No. 11 Penn State: The defending MAC champs roll into Happy Valley to face a Nittany Lion team coming off a tough 16-10 win over Wisconsin and possibly looking ahead to Auburn. Trap game? Quite possibly, but the Penn State defense looked legit and will be hard to go against at home.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 27, BALL STATE 13
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State: The Cyclones are coming off a 16-10 home win against FCS opponent Northern Iowa and dropped a few spots in the poll because of it. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, were dominant in a win over Indiana. None of that really matters in a rivalry game and I’m sure the Cyclones are itching to stop Iowa’s current 5-game win streak.
THE PICK: IOWA 20, IOWA STATE 18
Washington at Michigan: The Cougars will be looking to make a statement after an upset loss to FCS Montana last week, but could be hard-pressed to do it against a Wolverine team that looked rejuvenated in a romp over Western Michigan.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN 27, WASHINGTON 17
Last week: 7-3, 70%
Season: 7-3, 70%