NASHVILLE — Even though his situation has changed this season, Chad Ruhwedel is still somebody who rarely, if ever, sits out an optional morning skate.
So Ruhwedel was one of the 11 Penguins players who worked up a little bit of a sweat at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday morning. After about a half hour or so, he hopped off the ice with others who will play the Nashville Predators that night.
On mornings like this in years past, when the Penguins had their defensive corps at full health, Ruhwedel would linger on the ice longer than most everyone to keep his skills sharp for his next chance to play. He would drill down on his skating, spin saucer pass after saucer pass, and practice flinging shots from the point.
But Ruhwedel has not been a healthy scratch once this season. Marcus Pettersson is the one expected to be the odd defenseman out in Nashville.
Even as coach Mike Sullivan has shuffled his lineup lately in an attempt to get better play on the back end, Ruhwedel’s role remains secure. He has already blown past his previous high of 44 games played and has been steady enough that the Penguins might not address his position prior to Monday’s trade deadline.
“I just think he’s been invaluable to our team. He’s such an important part of our group. He’s earned his way into our top six through his performance,” Sullivan said. “Through his work ethic, he’s developed every aspect of his game.”
While neither his skill nor his size jump out, the 31-year-old has turned himself into a worthy regular and recently earned a two-year contract extension.
Per Natural Stat Trick, the Penguins have an expected goals percentage of 55.8 with Ruhwedel on the ice at 5-on-5 — a rate better than fellow righties Kris Letang and John Marino. Ruhwedel is fourth on the team in short-handed ice time.
He also ranks in the top five among Penguins in both hits and blocked shots per 60 minutes. And entering Tuesday, his giveaway rate was strong, as well.
“The biggest thing with Chad is he understands what his strengths are,” Sullivan said. “He understands his role and how he can help our team. And he plays within himself. He doesn’t try to do too much. He’s not a high-risk player. He’s a stabilizing player back there for us, and that’s an important aspect of his role.”
It’s been a while
Entering Tuesday night, the Predators were one of two teams the Penguins had yet to play since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the league in March 2020. The other team is the Colorado Avalanche, whom they will face twice in April.
Before Tuesday’s game, Sullivan was asked about the challenge of preparing for an opponent that the Penguins had not met since Dec. 28, 2019.
“We do our due diligence behind the scenes, regardless of who our opponent is,” Sullivan said. “Obviously, when you don’t see a team as much, you’ve got to do it a little bit more, just because you don’t have the familiarity of playing against them. But our coaching staff, we divide and conquer in that regard.”
Big focus for big Z
Radim Zohorna returned to the lineup in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. The 6-foot-6 center played fewer than 10 minutes.
Circumstances had something to do with that, with it being an important divisional game and Zohorna not being involved in either phase of special teams. But Sullivan also noted that Zohorna’s conditioning remains a work in progress.
“It’s improved, but it’s certainly an area where we’re continuing to try to help Z,” Sullivan said. “He’s a big, strong guy. He has the ability to play with pace. And that’s something that he’s really developed over the last season and a half. We’re trying to help him to be able to sustain that pace shift in and shift out.”