Andrew McCutchen isn’t going anywhere.
That’s not speculation. That’s directly from the one and only person with the authority to say such a thing: Pirates owner Bob Nutting.
Approached by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette prior to Sunday’s game, Nutting said that the team won’t be trading its most popular player, not unless McCutchen changes his current stance and asks for one.
“Andrew should stay a Pirate as long as he wants to,” Nutting said. “The debate and discussion ... I’m sure there are teams that would like to have him, but from our perspective, we want to keep Andrew in a Pirates uniform.”
A week ago, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that the Texas Rangers expressed interest in potentially acquiring McCutchen, though their general manager later shot down that report. Morosi also said McCutchen would make an intriguing trade candidate.
While McCutchen has enjoyed a career renaissance back in Pittsburgh and would surely attract some suitors at the MLB trade deadline, Nutting isn’t interested in exploring any of them.
“I really don’t see any possibility that a trade works out,” said Nutting, who actually met with McCutchen a couple days after the trade chatter started.
Having McCutchen back has truly been an incredible story for the Pirates — and something that has been personally satisfying for Nutting, who received a text from McCutchen around New Year’s Day, inquiring about the possibility.
McCutchen has absolutely been one of the better designated hitters in the National League. Across 71 games, McCutchen has hit .282 with an .843 OPS entering Sunday.
He had 11 doubles, 10 home runs, 28 RBIs and 38 runs scored while also employing sharp eye at the plate. McCutchen has walked 47 times compared to just 59 strikeouts — and has been outstanding over the last couple of weeks.
McCutchen has reached base in 23 of his past 24 games entering Sunday, with a .325 average and .925 OPS. Along with five doubles and two homers in that stretch, McCutchen has posted more walks (22) than strikeouts (18).
“It’s been tremendous at every level,” Nutting said.
Especially off-the-field.
McCutchen has delivered several important talks to teammates, specifically when they’ve been mired in an extended funk. He has met with Roberto Clemente’s family and feted manager Derek Shelton when he was picked to go to the MLB All-Star Game as a coach.
From a fan perspective, it’s obvious and impressive the influence McCutchen has around here.
He’s unquestionably the most popular Pirate in decades and last month delivered a signature moment in his career when he picked up his 2,000th hit.
“He has performed extremely well,” Nutting said. “We expected him to help the team. He has absolutely done that. He has also been a positive influence in the clubhouse, but the level of influence ... he really is making an enormous difference.
“Whether it was a strong start in April or a couple of points along the way when we’ve needed to break out of a cycle, he’s been there, having lived it and done it.
“It’s been fantastic, and we could not be more appreciative of Andrew, [wife] Maria and their whole family for making the commitment to the Pirates.”
One that coupled with McCutchen’s previously stated desire to keep playing, specifically here, figures to continue for years to come.