Name: Allison Shipley.
School, Grade: Clearfield, 12.
Parents: Mike and Annette Shipley.
Siblings: a sister Emily and brother Aiden.
Pets: a cat named Mocha.
How long have you been playing golf and soccer?: “Soccer whole life, golf for two years.”
Greatest accomplishment: “Winning the Coudersport Golf Tournament.”
Biggest rival: Golf/Soccer Hollidaysburg.
Pre-game ritual: “Listening to hype music.”
Favorite team: Lady Bison Golf and Lady Bison Soccer.
Favorite athlete: Megan Rapinoe.
Favorite food: stuffed pepper soup.
Favorite restaurant: Wendy’s.
Favorite movie: Paul Black Mall Cop.
Favorite book: The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan.
Favorite subject: math.
Favorite TV show: MASH.
Favorite musician: Green Day.
Dream car: Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
Hobbies: singing, baking, painting.
Favorite amusement park ride: Wings or Scrambler.