Name: Allison Shipley.

School, Grade: Clearfield, 12.

Parents: Mike and Annette Shipley.

Siblings: a sister Emily and brother Aiden.

Pets: a cat named Mocha.

How long have you been playing golf and soccer?: “Soccer whole life, golf for two years.”

Greatest accomplishment: “Winning the Coudersport Golf Tournament.”

Biggest rival: Golf/Soccer Hollidaysburg.

Pre-game ritual: “Listening to hype music.”

Favorite team: Lady Bison Golf and Lady Bison Soccer.

Favorite athlete: Megan Rapinoe.

Favorite food: stuffed pepper soup.

Favorite restaurant: Wendy’s.

Favorite movie: Paul Black Mall Cop.

Favorite book: The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan.

Favorite subject: math.

Favorite TV show: MASH.

Favorite musician: Green Day.

Dream car: Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Hobbies: singing, baking, painting.

Favorite amusement park ride: Wings or Scrambler.

