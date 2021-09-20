Clearfield’s Allison Shipley has been named The Progress female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 11.
Shipley fired a 57 to win the Coudersport Golf Tournament. Her score also helped the Lady Bison tie for the team title. Shipley also made two saves for the girls soccer team in a shutout of Brookville.
“Allison has put her heart into golfing and making herself better,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “She has improved so much and seems to be enjoying the game. She is a thoughtful athlete who has done some very nice things for our team. It has been a pleasure teaching her to golf.”