Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.