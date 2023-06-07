Is it worth making a big deal of a veteran taking a step forward from an injury, even if it is just football in shorts?
“Yeah, I’m getting there, man” is how new Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson answered that question after Wednesday’s OTAs session. “Like I’ve said before, part of the process is you get to 100%, then the next part is getting back to yourself, which is what I’m doing now.”
Newsworthy bits can be scarce this time of year, but Robinson’s participation level is about as relevant as anything personnel-wise going into the six-week layoff before training camp. Robinson wasn’t sure if he’d be able to be involved in full team drills in the spring or if he’d have to wait until Latrobe, but he got his feet wet in that regard with the Steelers for the first time Wednesday.
It was already significant to him that he be in Pittsburgh for voluntary work with his new offense, and Robinson is encouraged by his recovery from foot surgery late last season with the Rams. Wednesday represented another building block, doing more than just individual drills and taking mental reps from the sideline.
“I did everything,” Robinson said. “I did individual, did 7-on-7, 2-minute [drill], did team [periods] at the end. Tomorrow, we’ll see. But everything’s progressing and moving in the right direction.”
From an individual perspective, Robinson enjoys getting back to lining up in his stance, breaking off routes and trying to shield defenders. But from a team standpoint, he’s playing catch-up in developing a rapport with quarterback Kenny Pickett, who has plenty of in-game experience with top wideouts Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.
Robinson does some of his offseason training in New Jersey, so he’s already planning to get some extra time with Pickett prior to reporting to Saint Vincent College. But for now, they’re learning what makes each other tick on the field, a particularly valuable piece of the equation for Robinson ahead of next week’s mandatory minicamp, the most thorough precursor to training camp.
“That kind of communication is invaluable when it comes to quarterbacks and skill positions,” Robinson said, “because once you get into the season, you’re able to have that chemistry. ‘OK, if I see this here. He may keep this on the move, or it may be a back shoulder throw or back hip throw.’ Just different things like that. The more reps you can get, the more time you can get on the field, the better.”
Calvin Austin III, who’s coming off a foot injury himself, called Robinson someone who’s “willing to do whatever it takes” to fit in the Steelers offense. They’ve been encouraging and critiquing each other, knowing full well they’re in similar situations but on different ends of the NFL career spectrum.
“It can’t be stated how much of an impact A-Rob has already made to our room and the team,” Austin said. “Having a leader and a guy like that, it’s almost like having another coach in the room. When he says something, we’re all attentive and listening.”