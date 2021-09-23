Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer player Alex Godin has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 18.
Godin set a new P-O boys soccer single-game, program record with six goals in the Mounties 13-0 victory over Tyrone. Godin also recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over St. Joseph’s.
“Alex has paid his dues and, if you watch him play, you can easily make the case he is the most dominant central mid, perhaps the best single player in the Mountain League,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “He is box-to-box boss and the field is his on game day.”