PITTSBURGH — A new year has brought a new addition to the Pitt football roster.
Konata Mumpfield, Akron’s leading wide receiver last season, has signed with the Panthers, he announced Sunday on Twitter.
As a freshman last season for the Zips, Mumpfield had 63 catches for 751 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were team highs. Included in those totals were three games with at least 100 receiving yards, as well as a 67-yard showing with a touchdown in a Sept. 25 loss at Ohio State.
Mumpfield’s accomplishments this season earned him freshman all-American recognition from the Maxwell Football Club and The Athletic, among other entities. He was also a second-team all-Mid-American Conference selection.
Akron was the only Football Bowl Subdivision program to offer a scholarship to the 6-foot-1, 178-pound Mumpfield as he was coming out of high school in Dacula, Ga. Despite Mumpfield’s individual success, the Zips struggled to a 2-10 record and fired coach Tom Arth nine games into the season. Days after Akron hired Joe Moorhead, a Pittsburgh native, as its new head coach, Mumpfield announced he was entering the transfer portal.
Since his decision to transfer, Mumpfield received scholarship offers from LSU, USC, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota and Utah, among others.
Mumpfield, under the NCAA’s one-time transfer rule, will be immediately eligible and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
At Pitt, Mumpfield will be joining a talented and productive group of wide receivers that figures to be one of the team’s strengths heading into the 2022 season.
Sophomore Jordan Addison recently completed one of the most statistically decorated seasons ever for a Pitt offensive player, hauling in 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns on his way to earning the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the nation’s best wide receiver. Along with Addison, the Panthers return junior Jared Wayne, who had 658 yards and six touchdowns, and freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew, who had 326 receiving yards and four touchdowns in his first season of college football.