From an offensive standpoint, the Pirates spent a large part of this offseason trying to improve their collective on-base percentage.
It’s both smart and necessary, considering they ranked 28th in Major League Baseball and last in the National League with a mark of .291 in 2022.
Carlos Santana, Ji-Man Choi, Andrew McCutchen and Connor Joe have all displayed the ability to see pitches, work counts and draw walks, which general manager Ben Cherington, manager Derek Shelton and others clearly value.
And while there’s no shortage of young outfielders looking to crack the active roster, one intriguing player in that discussion is Canaan Smith-Njigba.
Acquired in the Jameson Taillon trade, Smith-Njigba — more than most other Pirates prospects — checks that OBP box, his patience and smart approach serving as hallmarks of his game.
“He has the ability to control at-bats,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said in June before Smith-Njigba made his MLB debut in St. Louis. “That’s really important at the major league level, and it’s something we want and hope to see translate.”
That viewing opportunity was painfully short for Smith-Njigba, who played just three games before suffering a non-displaced fracture of the scaphoid bone in his right wrist during an outfield collision with Bryan Reynolds.
The injury ended Smith-Njigba’s season at the worst time — shortly after it really started. It clouded what the Pirates may or may not have in the 23-year-old Dallas native.
It also served as motivation for Smith-Njigba, who spoke with reporters at PNC Park last week while appearing at a variety of team functions.
“I was rolling,” he said. “I was getting on base every day. I was helping the team, and I was just really good and very comfortable. Then I broke the bone in my wrist.
“First bone I ever broke ever in my life. Mentally, I was a little down because I made it to my childhood dream and to be hurt very early on was a bummer.
“But adversity ain’t nothing new to me. So I look at it and make the most of it. I’ll be ready for spring training to compete for a job.”
Smith-Njigba isn’t wrong about what preceded his promotion. Remember:
—He was hitting .277 with a .795 OPS — best among Triple-A Indianapolis hitters — through 52 games.
—This included a team-high 15 doubles, plus 33 walks against just 52 strikeouts, including a stretch where Smith-Njigba got on base in 40 of 41 contests.
—During a 28-game on-base stretch, Smith-Njigba hit .297 and had a .417 on-base percentage.
What happens in the International League is obviously far different than what Smith-Njigba will experience at baseball’s highest level.
At the same time, seeing pitches and working deep into counts really doesn’t change.
Smith-Njigba said it took until December to fully heal, but he’s been full-go for the past few months. He has actually been working out at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., essentially trying to make up for lost time and prove to anyone watching that he’s ready.
“Hopefully everyone sees it,” Smith-Njigba said, adding that his injury limited how much he could do hitting- or throwing-wise, and the latter required a substantial refresher course.
At the same time, Smith-Njigba said he was encouraged by how well he saw the ball during his short stint in the big leagues. The game wasn’t overly fast. Nerves did not consume him.
He didn’t feel out of place.
The offseason the Pirates had will create a challenge for Smith-Njigba when it comes to major league playing time.
He’ll need a trade or two to clear spots, plus a strong start at Triple-A to nudge his way back into the conversation.
At the same time, after having baseball taken away from him for five-plus months, Smith-Njigba isn’t about to get down on himself. He’s eager to continue operating at 100% and have the opportunity to show what he can do.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a kid,” Smith-Njigba said.
“I really felt like I showed a lot before I got hurt. Being back in that locker room, I had to take a second look like, ‘Man, dreams really do come true.’
“It only makes me grind even more.”
A carrot for Smith-Njigba could be returning to Pittsburgh and saddling up next to McCutchen, a player Smith-Njigba sort of sheepishly said he’s been watching as a teenager.
Smith-Njigba doesn’t want to come off as “a fanboy or whatever.” He sure doesn’t want to make McCutchen feel old. But he does want to prove he belongs in the same clubhouse as the Pirates legend.
“For him to be back in his city, and to be able to watch how that guy goes about his business, I’m gonna soak it all in,” Smith-Njigba said. “I’ll be able to say I was in the same locker room as Andrew McCutchen. That’s incredible.”