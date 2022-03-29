BRADENTON, Fla. — Dillon Peters finds himself in somewhat of a strange position.
The left-hander got an opportunity with the Pirates last season due in large part to injuries. He took advantage, starting six games with a 3.71 ERA. The 26 2/3 innings he pitched are a small sample size, but it was still Peters’ best stretch in the majors in his career, setting career lows in pretty much every rate stat available.
Now, Peters is back with the Pirates this spring, but it’s a crowded room. Mitch Keller, Wil Crowe and JT Brubaker all gained substantial MLB experience last season. Left-hander Jose Quintana will surely have a spot in the rotation. Right-hander Bryse Wilson is younger and likely viewed as having a higher ceiling. Then there are a bevy of prospects like Max Kranick, Miguel Yajure and Roansy Contreras who are ready to fill any spots left open throughout the year.
So even though Peters had some of the better numbers among the Pirates’ starting pitchers in 2021, it’s unclear exactly how he fits into the team’s plans for 2022. For his part, Peters just wants a chance to prove that last year was a sign of the quality pitcher he can be, whether that means starting games or coming out of the bullpen.
“I was fortunate enough to pitch pretty well last year, but there was still a lot of work to do, and I worked my tail off this offseason to come in here and show them I’m ready to pitch,” Peters said Tuesday. “So that’s their decision to make, and I’m going to take the ball whenever they tell me to throw and be blessed with any role I’m given.”
Part of Peters’ success last season came from the development of his changeup. When he arrived in Pittsburgh, he explained that while he was in Salt Lake City, playing with the Los Angeles Angels’ Class AAA affiliate earlier that season, he had to rely on his changeup. In that altitude, he needed a pitch that would induce swings and misses or ground balls.
Well, in his six MLB appearances, opposing hitters whiffed on 40.4% of their swings against the pitch. When they did put one of Peters’ changeups in play, the average launch angle was minus-1 degree, meaning they were pounding it into the ground frequently.
For Peters, that was a good recipe. So this offseason, he set to work continuing to build on the things that were good for him last year while tweaking some of his other pitches along the way.
“Everything that I was either told I was doing well or I thought I did well, I tried to make better,” Peters said. “Then things that I needed to work on, whether that be shape on a curveball or trying to get a more vertical approach angle or even just increasing velocity, I went to work this offseason, and I thought I had a pretty productive one. I feel great, and I hope they can see that.”
If Peters does come out of the bullpen, it wouldn’t be the first time. He made a pair of relief appearances with the Miami Marlins in 2018 and a handful of times with the Angels in 2019.
He says the main difference is that there is no easing into a relief appearance. When your number is called, it’s pedal to the floor. Peters, though, mentioned that his main focus on the mound is to compete. That would serve him well in the bullpen, and it likely serves him well in the spring, as he remains embroiled in a competition to make the opening day starting rotation.
“I compete first, and stuff and all that comes afterward,” Peters said. “If I keep that mentality and take it one day at a time, I can embrace that [relief] role or whatever that may be.”
Hayes day-to-day with sprained ankle
After a big day Sunday, Pirates infielder Diego Castillo said he was surprised to even be in the lineup.
Castillo had expected regular third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes to start against the New York Yankees, but a late change saw Castillo slide in. After an off day Monday, Hayes was still not in the lineup Tuesday, with Hoy Park starting at third instead.
Now, the reason for Hayes’ absence is clear. The 25-year-old suffered a minor right ankle sprain in practice a few days ago, and is now day-to-day.
Pirates fans can be forgiven for worrying about any injury with Hayes. Last season, it was originally thought that an injury to his left wrist was minor, but it ultimately held him out for two months.
This injury, however, seems to be far less serious. In announcing Hayes’ issue, the Pirates included that he will continue all baseball activities other than baserunning, and that he will be held out of game action only “for a short time.”
So, it seems likely that Hayes will return to action at some point in the near future.