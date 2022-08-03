Not long after the Pirates snapped a seven-game losing streak on Tuesday night, a victory that featured contributions from several rookies and another impressive homer from Oneil Cruz, general manager Ben Cherington and manager Derek Shelton began meeting to chart a course for the final 59 games.
Although the Pirates have certainly given opportunity to youngsters this season, the Play the Kids movement that served as a highlight from earlier this year has sort of stagnated. Right or wrong, veterans returning from injury reclaimed playing time, and many of those rookies who showed flashes returned to Triple-A Indianapolis.
How the Pirates come out of the trade deadline figures to be another important pivot point in their season, hence why Cherington and Shelton — the two men finally aware of who would be staying — were meeting to determine priorities and how they would go about reshaping the roster.
“No matter what situation you’re in, it’s a great opportunity to reset for the final two months and formalize what we want to accomplish,” Cherington said. “There’s a lot at stake and a lot we need to get done to put us in a strong position going into the offseason.”
More so than any player the Pirates acquired or gave up at the deadline, the most important idea should include the bigger picture: a changing roster and the need to learn more about the young players on it. In some positions, that’s fairly easy. Others not so much.
The sum total should be the Pirates feeling better about what they have, knowing what they don’t and how they might approach certain things this offseason.
Because of what transpired at the deadline, the Pirates will have some interesting decisions ahead in the outfield. Ben Gamel and Greg Allen remain on the active roster, and Jake Marisnick is on the injured list with a big toe sprain. The Pirates should be careful with how they allocate reps there. They might only keep Gamel, a player many thought they would trade Tuesday.
It’s a delicate balance because the Pirates will already be using one of the spots opposite Bryan Reynolds to take a look at young guys like Bligh Madris and Cal Mitchell, who are currently with the team, as well as (eventually) Jack Suwinski and Travis Swaggerty, who are with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Suwinski certainly struggled during his final days with the big club, but he’s seemingly found his stroke again in the minors, hitting .267 with four home runs over 11 games before Tuesday.
He absolutely will get another shot. Swaggerty, too.
The latter’s first stay was short, and the Pirates must figure out whether the 2018 first-round pick deserves a spot on the 40-man roster.
It’ll be tough to give everyone the reps they need, but it’s also something Cherington thinks the Pirates will be able to do.
“I think we can accomplish that without getting in the way of anyone,” he said, “but we really haven’t had a chance to talk about it yet.”
The other area to watch is the middle infield.
Although he’s obviously flashed his enormous potential, Cruz needs more time to iron out kinks against left-handed pitching and develop some consistency at the plate, specifically when it comes to swing decisions — also to learn the nuances of the major league game, something that was on full display last weekend.
Meanwhile, Tucupita Marcano has fared extremely well since the Pirates optioned him to Triple-A, hitting .362 in 14 games prior to his recall. Finding playing time for him in the outfield will be tough, but the Pirates will have to juggle getting Cruz at-bats with probably continuing to play Kevin Newman some and also inserting Marcano into the lineup where they can.
That desire alone was probably enough to designate Yoshi Tsutsugo for assignment, which will Michael Chavis to bump over to first base full-time. Josh VanMeter should also go. Neither has been productive, and they’re clearly not key parts of the future here.
“You’re going to see a lot of our young guys moving forward,” Shelton promised late Tuesday night.
The Pirates’ impending roster reset should also have ramifications on the pitching side, as well.
They’d like Johan Oviedo, acquired in the Jose Quintana deal, to get some work at Triple-A and make some mechanical tweaks before pitching for the big club.
When those are ironed out, one would think that he will get an opportunity to start up here even if those outings might be short to start.
There’s also the eventual return of Roansy Contreras, which probably won’t happen until late August or early September given how carefully they’re managing his innings.
There are other pitchers at Triple-A such as Cody Bolton, Cam Alldred or even Mike Burrows who could warrant eventual consideration with the big club, their progress defining how the Pirates are able to emerge from the trade deadline in a productive way.
In the minor leagues, it will be important to see what becomes of Malcom Nunez, as well. He’s the power-hitting infielder the Pirates picked up in the Quintana/Stratton deal, and he could potentially grow into something significant rather quickly if he continues his red-hot June, when Nunez hit .381 with a 1.180 OPS.
“He’s a little bit of something we don’t have a lot of,” Cherington said of Nunez. “We feel like we have a lot of talent in the organization, but [the Pirates lack] corner guys with real bat-to-ball skills, hitting with strength and power. He’s been really young for every level he’s been at. He’s performed. Excited to work with him and see if we can help him tap into even more of that offensive potential.”
Expecting Nunez to quickly jump from Double-A to the majors is a lofty goal. At the same time, the Pirates are thin at first base on the organizational depth chart. Mason Martin hasn’t had the season the Pirates had hoped for, and behind Chavis, there really isn’t much.
If Nunez, a converted third baseman, can handle the position, he could hit his way into the lineup at first or as Pittsburgh’s designated hitter as early as next season.
Bottom line, the Pirates obviously aren’t going to contend for much in terms of wins and losses. But it also doesn’t mean that the final 59 games will be useless. Far from it, when you consider player performance and the desire for their roster to skew younger.
“We’d much rather be talking about adding players for a playoff chase,” Cherington said. “Obviously, that’s our goal and what we expect to do.
“The best way we can change things quickly in our favor is to just keep doing all the things we’ve set out to do and keep doing them better, whether that’s acquiring players at the right time or helping players get better at a faster rate or whatever it is. We have to stick to that and keep getting better.”