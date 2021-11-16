Sidney Crosby counted down the days as his much-anticipated and long-delayed season debut neared.
The Penguins captain, after exhausting all minimally invasive options, opted for left wrist surgery just weeks before the season. After missing the entirety of training camp and the first seven games of the regular season, Crosby finally hopped onto the ice for his first game action on Oct. 30.
“With any injury, it’s just as much mental as it is physical,” Crosby said. “Just not having training camp, things like that, not having the regular start to the season, given all that, I was more excited than typical to get back.”
Which is why it might have been more disappointing than typical to get knocked out of the lineup yet again.
Sid’s return? Well, it lasted all of one game.
Just days after a subpar showing against the New Jersey Devils, the Penguins announced on Nov. 3 that Crosby would be sidelined due to a symptomatic case of COVID-19.
“I don’t think it’s ever fun for anybody to have to do that,” Crosby said. “With the timing, I think I was excited to start back up. And then getting the positive test, it was tough.”
Crosby has endured more than his fair share of medical ailments that have forced him to practice patience, including his concussion issues, a case of the mumps and in-season core muscle surgery. But in this instance, the unique nature of this situation presented some new challenges for a veteran beginning his 17th NHL season. Crosby skated just once in a very small group setting before centering the top line during Sunday’s loss in Washington, D.C.
“It’s not a typical thing where you just sit around for 10 days and then jump on the ice,” Crosby said on Tuesday morning. “Typically, even when you’re hurt, you’re kind of building up, ramping up. It’s totally something new that you just have to figure out along the way and try to manage getting back into game shape and get back to where you need to be.
“That doesn’t happen in one practice or one game. I didn’t expect to feel great and I didn’t. But I’m glad I was finally able to get back into one.”
This season, the Penguins have learned more than they would have hoped about how the virus affects athletes. Each person recovers differently. Zach Aston-Reese, for example, took about 20 days to return and even then he said he didn’t feel back to 100% for several games, as he gasped for air between shifts. On the other hand, some players like Jeff Carter, who didn’t experience any symptoms at all, were able to jump right back into game action.
Even though Crosby experienced symptoms, he returned quicker than most, without the benefit of even one full-team practice.
“Quite honest, a lot of it is just based on the feedback of the player and whether or not they feel comfortable and ready,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “That’s a big part of it.”
Now that the wrist is closer to 100% and the bout with COVID is fading in the rearview mirror, the next challenge for Crosby will be to get his timing and touch back. He might have to do much of that on the fly. Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres kicks off a stretch in which the Penguins play seven games in 12 days.
“Right now it’s a matter of trying to get better every day,” Crosby said. “Feel better and better and obviously make the most of opportunities when we have team practices and things like that. We have a lot of games coming up. [I’m] trying to make the most of time I get in practices and just trying to, with each game get better, too.”
Center shake up
The Penguin shook up their bottom-six at Tuesday’s morning skate. Brian Boyle, who appeared in all of the first 14 games, was bumped out of the lineup, as Evan Rodrigues slid over to the center position. Dominik Simon also rejoined the lineup, skating on Rodrigues’ right wing. Danton Heinen was the third member of that line.
At one point this season, the Penguins were so depleted down the middle that Rodrigues ascended to a top-line center role. Now, with Crosby back in the fold, the Penguins finally have some options in the middle. The opponent may play some role in that decision-making, but Sullivan said performance will be the main motivator.
Rodrigues, who enters Tuesday night in the team lead for goals (six) and points (11), is a smaller, shiftier playmaker. Meanwhile, Boyle is a massive human being who isn’t afraid to drop the gloves and kill penalties.
“We have options at the center ice position,” Sullivan said. “Both of those guys can play the wing, as well. ... We talk about all those options and potentially going into a game which combinations give us the best chance to win.”
Missing in Montreal
Sullivan confirmed again on Tuesday that he will not be available behind the bench on Thursday night at Montreal. While the coach has completed the NHL’s 10-day isolation period, Canada’s guidelines are different. They require individuals who test positive to complete a 14-day quarantine before they can enter the country. The club announced Sullivan’s positive test result on Nov. 4.
Crosby and Brian Dumoulin began their isolation period one day earlier, on Nov. 3. Sullivan was initially uncertain over the weekend about their availability.
But on Tuesday, the coach said the star center and top-pairing defenseman will both be active in Montreal to kick off the three-game Canadian road swing.
Olympics questions emerging
The NHL has postponed all Ottawa Senators games through at least Nov. 20, as the club deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has double-digit players sidelined.
This three-game, mid-November pause could impact the Olympics in February. The NHL has built in a buffer in case a team or two had to miss a couple games. But if additional NHL teams experience outbreaks or the Senators’ situation worsen, it could cause the league to reconsider sending NHL players to Beijing. The league has until Jan. 10 to opt out of Olympic participation.
“It’s a privilege to be part of something like the Olympics,” said Sullivan, who is the head coach of the U.S. men’s team. “I’m hopeful that it will continue to go on and NHL players and coaches will be part of it.
“Having said that, I don’t really dwell on it because there’s nothing really I can do about. We’re going about our business with respect to our coaching staff under the assumption that we’re going to the Olympics. There’s a preparation process we have planned out that takes place on a monthly basis. We’re continuing to go through that process.”