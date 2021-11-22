Canaan Smith-Njigba had just passed through security in the Phoenix airport this past Friday afternoon when his phone rang. It was Ben Cherington. Having spent the day eagerly checking text messages and emails, hoping to hear from the Pirates general manager, the news had finally arrived.
Less than a year after the Pirates acquired Smith-Njigba — a 22-year-old, left-handed hitting outfielder — from the Yankees as part of a four-player haul for Jameson Taillon, they were adding him to their 40-man roster. Smith-Njigba did not take the news lightly.
“I was thankful,” Smith-Njigba told the Post-Gazette by phone on Monday. “I’m ready to keep it going.”
The fact that Smith-Njigba was traveling at all speaks to his unique situation — and not necessarily the Pirates wanting him to refine some things and get extra at-bats by playing in the Arizona Fall League.
Smith-Njigba’s younger brother, Jaxon, is a wide receiver at Ohio State and had a monster game during the fifth-ranked Buckeyes’ 56-7 dismantling of No. 7 Michigan State, catching 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown as older brother, having flown across the country the day before, cheered at Ohio Stadium.
“It was a great weekend, I’ll tell you that,” Canaan joked.
Smith-Njigba earned his 40-man spot with a solid 2021 season, where he led all Altoona players (minimum: 250 plate appearances) with a .398 OPS. He also drove in 42 runs in 73 games, had a .760 OPS and showed signs of developmental progress, as well.
When Cherington talked on Friday, he described how Smith-Njigba has done well with the swing and approach adjustments the Pirates have asked him to make, tweaks Pittsburgh’s 27th-ranked prospect described in more detail on Monday.
A big thing for Smith-Njigba has always been patience at the plate, where he takes pride in working counts and seeing a lot of pitches. Ironically, the Pirates have urged him to be less patient and attack good pitches early in counts.
“I know I can walk a lot, but I really want to get that strikeout rate a little bit down and start being aggressive,” Smith-Njigba said. “When in doubt, I can always fall back to my two-strike approach.”
While it’s understandable Smith-Njigba would want to drop his 24.8% strikeout rate at Class AA — and certainly the 39.1% clip he had in seven games at Class AAA, where he hit just .095 — his walk rate of 16.9% was outstanding.
Another point of emphasis for the Pirates with Smith-Njigba has been lifting the ball. His ground-ball rate this past season was over 65%, which is way too high, and Smith-Njigba said it stems from some inconsistency with his hands.
When he drops them, he struggles. When they’re up, he does not.
“Once I cleaned that up, it made it easier for me to get to the balls I needed to get to,” Smith-Njigba said. “When everything is in line, that’s when the ball is in the air. That’s when I know my swing is there.”
Smith-Njigba built on his regular season with a fine performance during the AFL, where he hit .298 with a .908 OPS. He also walked 15 times and went 5 for 5 on stolen-base attempts.
It was much of what the Pirates expected to see from Smith-Njigba, who had a solid 2019 with the Yankees, his first full season.
More than just a .307 average or .405 on-base percentage, Smith-Njigba produced an .871 OPS, 74 RBIs and 16 steals in 20 attempts.
“I wanna be a guy with all five tools,” Smith-Njigba said.
Smith-Njigba’s well-rounded game — the power, patience, speed and defense — made him a smart add to the Pirates’ 40-man roster, yet he showed another talent earlier this month when he charged the mound and went after Josh Winckowski, a Red Sox prospect and someone with whom Smith-Njigba actually met and stayed with a few years ago during a training trip.
Smith-Njigba’s Peoria Javelinas and Winckowski’s Scottsdale Scorpions poured onto field after Smith-Njigba was hit with a high fastball, took exception and sprinted out to the mound to deliver several solid punches before the fight was broken up.
“Yeah, I’ve heard about that a lot,” Smith-Njigba said, half-laughing but also uneasy with how much attention the incident has received. “I’m glad the organization had my back. I’m glad my teammates had my back. But you just don’t do that. You don’t throw 97 at someone’s face. I didn’t want to have to take it there, but I took it there, I guess.”
Fortunately for Smith-Njigba, his strong play has taken the conversation away from that event.
“It’s definitely right there, and it feels good,” Smith-Njigba said. “But nothing changes. I still have to play the game. Baseball is tough. It will humble you. I’m gonna be prepared, focused and locked in and stay on course.”