Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 6:12 & Colossians 3:12,13
In light of continuing world events like more mass shootings, political hatred, road rage, etc., when these are added to events in our own lives – past or present – which cause or have caused hurt and pain, it can be very difficult for even the strongest of Christians to forgive. In fact, some writers, this one included, consider forgiveness to be one of the hardest Christian disciplines of all. And let’s face it, even in communities of faith like churches, mistakes can happen, misunderstandings occur, and feelings can get hurt.
But the Scriptures are very clear that forgiveness is something that is required of all Christians. And forgiveness is required even of those who have done us wrong and yet may not believe that they actually have done anything wrong!
Now we are not God and as a result will have a very hard time forgetting painful events in our lives. However, the process of forgiveness gets off to a good start when we ask God to give us the desire and ability to refuse to let hurtful events in our past or present hold negative power and influence over the rest of our lives which could influence for the long term how we view and treat others.
Years ago, a church member in a congregation I was serving brought an article for the devotional for our church board’s monthly meeting. Written by Robert Mueller, it is a poem about the importance of forgiveness. It is entitled “Decide to Forgive.” Following the poem is a weekly forgiveness schedule to follow, also suggested by Mueller along with a closing thought.
Decide to Forgive
Decide to forgive
For resentment is negative,
Resentment is poisonous,
Resentment diminishes and devours the self.
Be the first to forgive.
To smile and to take the first step.
And you will see happiness bloom
On the face of your brother or sister.
Be always the first;
Do not wait for others to forgive
For by forgiving
You become the master fate,
The fashioner of life,
The doer of miracles.
To forgive is the highest,
Most beautiful form of love.
In return, you will receive
Untold peace and happiness.
A Weekly Forgiveness Schedule (with God’s help)
Sunday: Forgive yourself.
Monday: Forgive your family.
Tuesday: Forgive your friends and associates.
Wednesday: Forgive across economic lines within your own nation.
Thursday: Forgive across cultural lines within your own nation.
Friday: Forgive across political lines within your own nation.
Saturday: Forgive other nations and actions of peoples whom we do not understand.
And Mueller then concludes: Only the brave know how to forgive. A coward never forgives. It is not in his or her nature. Might we also add that it takes most of all, faith and trust in the power of God to forgive? For if we don’t forgive others, is the power of God’s forgiveness in our lives truly real?