Additional vendors are being sought for the Cruise & Brews Music Festival scheduled in mid-August.
At the recent Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority meeting, Executive Director Sue Swales-Vitullo said the committee is ramping up preparations for the festival.
Those interested or seeking additional information should email cruiseandbrews@yahoo.com. Additional information is available on Facebook, www.facebook.com/Cruise-Brews-Food-Music-Fest-108887557215179.
The festival will be held Friday, Aug. 19, and Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Clearfield Driving Park. The free festival is finally set to debut after being postponed in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will feature live music both on the park’s grove and grandstand stages, a classic car parade and drive-in, a large array of food trucks and artisans and other activities.
Headlining the event are two Pennsylvania “homegrown” country music stars, Josh Gallagher, season 11 winner of the The Voice and Adam Yarger who has a new album, “Scratched Up Vinyl.” Both are prolific songwriters who have performed at the Country Music Association Music Festival.
A full activities schedule and performer lineup will be released soon.
The festival will be held on the same weekend as the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America’s annual car show on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Driving Park.