LOS ANGELES — The morning after the Pirates selected him with the fourth pick in the MLB draft, Termarr Johnson received a text message from someone who was in a similar spot the year before: Henry Davis.
The first overall selection in 2021, Davis wanted to congratulate Johnson and welcome him to the organization. But the former Louisville catcher also had a message, something that matched what the high school hitter from Georgia said the night before.
“Henry was congratulating me, saying how excited he was to meet me and talk,” Johnson shared with the Post-Gazette of his conversation with Davis. “He also told me, ‘Let’s get a ring.’”
The unification with Davis isn’t surprising given how much both love and care about baseball, but it could be significant for Pirates fans eager to see this thing built back into a winner and done in a homegrown way, through the draft.
When prospect rankings out of this draft debut, there’s a very good chance — especially with Oneil Cruz graduating to major league status — that Johnson and Davis occupy two of the Pirates’ top spots.
Part of the conversation between Davis and Johnson centered around their current group of prospects, how much talent has been accumulated in the minor leagues and how important will be for those guys to grow together.
“We can’t win without one another,” Johnson said, “so that’s what we plan to do, creating that bond.”
Johnson grew up outside of Georgia and was something of a Braves fan. He also has an appreciation for baseball in general. Jackie Robinson is among his favorite players, while he cited Robinson Cano and Barry Bonds as two players he grew up watching and trying to mimic.
He also played video games with his friends and was introduced to the Pirates’ 2013-15 playoff teams through “The Show”.
“Facing Gerrit Cole in that game, man, he was unbeatable,” Johnson said. “We played that all the time.”
Johnson even learned a little bit about how the guts of those teams were assembled, with plenty of talented players the Pirates drafted and brought up through their system, later supplementing in key areas.
“We’re gonna create that,” Johnson said. “That group was amazing.”
Another exchange between Pirates prospects occurred with Bubba Chandler, the two-way player recently promoted to Low-A Bradenton. They were on the same summer team in Georgia for a few years and became fast friends through baseball.
Chandler told the Post-Gazette he was following the draft on his drive home from Florida for the All-Star break and pretty much lost it when he saw the Pirates select one of his best friends.
“I’m amped,” Chandler said. “Termarr’s a great kid, a great ballplayer and a hard worker. I think he’s going to love the organization. I know I love it.”
The idea of uniting more prospects — which Davis actually talked about doing last year — has already been rolling around in Chandler’s head. Not that there’s anything wrong, but more cohesion is always welcomed.
And Chandler has had a special view on Johnson over the years, one that has showcased his leadership and ability to unite.
As much as Davis might be stoic and serious, that’s not quite Johnson’s style. Chandler believes you need both types to balance things out.
“I think his personality is gonna blend in quite nicely,” Chandler said. “Ever since we’ve been young, Termarr has been the type of guy people gravitate to. You can never have enough leaders on a team.”
The whole thing is rather simple for Johnson, who said he honestly doesn’t know another way.
“Whatever team I’m on, I try to make it better,” Johnson said. “That’s always been my goal.”
‘He has everything’
Although it doesn’t seem to get much use, there’s a glove Pirates manager Derek Shelton carries around that used to belong to Twins All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton. It was a gift and now has “Shooter” — one of Shelton’s nicknames — inscribed on the side.
Buxton had Shelton as a bench coach with Minnesota in 2018 and ‘19 before the Pirates hired Shelton to succeed Clint Hurdle. That second year, with Rocco Baldelli as manager, the Twins hit an MLB-record 307 home runs and won 101 games, the second-most since moving to Minnesota.
Asked about what he appreciated the most about Shelton, Buxton had some high praise for the Pirates manager.
“He knew how to talk to us, get us out of funks and keep us level,” Buxton said. “He was not about to let us get into a negative spot. When you have coaches who feel that way, it allows you to go out there and be yourself.”
Buxton also described Shelton as “a big family person” and someone who “loved to have fun and enjoy the game.”
“He was relaxed and let you be who you are, play and turn the page to the next day,” Buxton said. “That was one of the best years we had — with [Shelton] in 2019. I don’t think they would have gotten him from us if they didn’t feel like he could do the job.”