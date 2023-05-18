Curwensville softball player Addison Siple has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending May 13.
Siple tossed a 3-inning perfect game against Mo Valley, striking out all nine batters she faced in one outing and fired a no-hitter in a 9-0 shutout of Penns Manor. Siple also had a 2-hitter in a 2-0 loss to Mount Union.
“AK (Siple) is the type of player every coach wants on their team,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She works hard, competes at a high level and is very successful. The best part is she is going to get better and she is almost un-hittable now. And she is hitting .353. We are quite pleased that she will toe the circle for the Lady Tide for three more years.”