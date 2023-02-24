Name: Addison Butler

School, Grade: Curwensville High school, 10th grade

Parents: Jen and Jason Butler

Siblings: Abrielle Butler

Pets: a cat, Creek

How long have you been playing basketball? “About 8 years”

Greatest accomplishment: “Lettering as a freshman in softball”

Biggest rival: Clearfield

Pre-game ritual: listening to music

Favorite team: New York Giants

Favorite athlete: Natalie Wischuck

Favorite food: popsicles

Favorite restaurant: Chick fil a

Favorite movie: Minions Rise of Gru

Favorite book: none

Favorite subject: physical education

Favorite TV show: Outer Banks

Favorite musician: Zach Bryan

Dream car: Jeep wrangler

Hobbies: softball, basketball, fishing

Favorite amusement park ride: none

