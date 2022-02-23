BRADENTON, Fla. — Connor Scott was sitting on his couch with his girlfriend late last November, watching what he thinks was “probably a Mark Wahlberg movie,” when his phone rang. Earlier in the film, Scott’s girlfriend had given him grief about screwing around on the device, but this was a call Scott couldn’t ignore.
It was the Marlins, telling Scott he had been traded along with his roommate, Kyle Nicolas, and another pitcher, Zach Thompson, to the Pirates for Jacob Stallings.
A first-round pick (13th overall) in 2018, Scott admitted he was flustered at first and wound up quickly FaceTiming with Nicolas, the two sharing their shock and excitement. The second of those feelings has only grown in minor league spring training.
“We were both nervous,” Scott said Tuesday morning at Pirate City. “But getting here and being together, it’s been great. We’ve already formed a ton of relationships.
“Everybody has welcomed us with open arms, and the organization is doing some really good things.”
Scott and Nicolas, who in small windows have comported themselves well on and off the field, represent a few of the more interesting prospects in the Pirates’ farm system.
Scott is a toolsy outfielder with obvious pedigree. MLB Pipeline thought so much of him that it rated Scott the third-best outfield prospect available in his draft year. However, his development has come slow.
The left-handed hitting outfielder — a center-field type with 70-grade speed — reached High-A this past year, where he slashed a career-best .276/.333/.446 with 10 home runs and 14 stolen bases in 435 plate appearances.
A second-half surge defined Scott’s season, as that slash line ticked up to .314/.353/.547 from August through the end of the year.
“I kind of figured out who I was as a hitter,” Scott said.
Truth be told, some of that progress began to happen in 2020, when Scott worked out at the Marlins’ alternate site. Because of the significant talent Miami had in its farm system at the time, Scott’s at-bats or hits did not come cheap.
Whether against Sixto Sanchez or Trevor Rogers, Scott relished the competition. The Tampa native also learned from it, specifically when it came to game-planning against pitchers and slowing the game down to a reasonable speed.
“When I got to 2021, that’s when it started to click,” Scott said. “I started feeling more mature as a baseball player, and my baseball IQ went up.”
As for Nicolas, he’s the radar-lighting pitching prospect of which you likely know very little, the opposite of guys here like Quinn Priester, Jared Jones or Carmen Mlodzinski — established, homegrown names.
Somewhat similar to Mlodzinski, Nicolas (6-4, 223) was a compensatory-round selection in 2020, Miami taking him 61st overall. (Mlodzinski went in the first comp round, 31st overall.)
Adding to his interesting story, Nicolas is actually the nephew of former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge.
Nicolas, who graduated in three years from Ball State with a degree in business administration, sports a 70-grade fastball and has touched triple digits. The right-hander complements that heat with a sharp slider that sits in the mid-80s, while his bigger issues are predictable: consistently throwing strikes and keeping his walk rate down.
Although it’s still plenty early with his new employer, Nicolas said he has really enjoyed the Pirates’ more individualized approach, which has allowed players to have a louder voice with their training. Meanwhile, he said his primary focus here has been finding a rhythm and fine-tuning all of his pitches.
In 21 games (20 starts) across two levels in 2021, Nicolas had a 4.18 ERA in 99 innings with 136 strikeouts, allowing 16 home runs and 49 walks. Opponents hit just .216 against him, and he had a 1.30 WHIP.
Two of the biggest things Nicolas said he learned from last season included how to take care of his body and navigate a full season. Also attacking hitters and delivering all of his pitches — he also throws a curveball and changeup, both of which need work — with confidence.
“It was a good learning experience last year,” Nicolas said. “I’m ready for the second season.”
It’s likely Nicolas will join up with guys like Quinn Priester, Mlodzinski and Mike Burrows at Class AA Altoona in 2022.
And if he harnesses his tremendous potential, Nicolas could provide a high-upside arm to complement whatever Scott does in the outfield.
“You can’t plan to get traded,” Nicolas said. “It’s kind of a whirlwind for a day or two, then things start to settle down. You have to get a new mindset — new organization and meet new people. But at the end of the day, you just have to be you. That’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do.”