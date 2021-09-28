West Branch’s Abby Gallaher has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 25.
In the Bellwood Invite, which the Lady Warriors won, Gallaher had 34 service points, 18 kills and eight aces. She had 17 service points, 15 kills and five aces in two regular season matches as well.
“She was outstanding for us last week. She is really great at blocking and has been really upping her game at the net. The biggest surprise for us this year is the fact that she has become such a dominant server. She has really raised her level and I’m really happy with how she has been playing.”