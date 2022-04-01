Glendale softball player Abbey Williams has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending March 26.
Williams had two hits, including a double, and recorded five RBIs to lead the Lady Vikings to a 13-5 victory over West Branch.
“Abbey’s been working hard on her swing in practice, making adjustments,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “We expected big things from her this season at the plate and it looks like she’s going to deliver. And more than the five RBIs, she was just as good defensively at first base. She’s always positive, and a nicer kid you will not find.”