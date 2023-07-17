Penn State’s roster is deep enough that some of the Nittany Lions’ reserves are worthy of inclusion on this list of the Nittany Lions’ 25 most intriguing players for 2023.
A few players already mentioned could begin the year as backups.
The same goes for the next player on the list.
No. 20 Vega Ioane
Career to date: Ioane redshirted in 2022, appearing in just four games. He delivered a memorable block at the line of scrimmage, punishing a Minnesota defender to spring Nick Singleton for a 30-yard touchdown run late in PSU’s 45-17 win at Beaver Stadium last fall. Asked about the block, Ioane said, “My first play out (there against Minnesota), I messed up. And the second play, I was like, ‘I gotta make it up’. So I tried my best and we ended up with a score.”
How he fits: The Lions return players with starting experience at both guard spots and another vet, Hunter Nourzad, is expected to start at center. But Ioane can play guard or center and at 6-4, 350, he is one of the strongest players on the Penn State team.
Quote of note: “You don’t say this very often but he’s strong, powerful and he’s extremely light on his feet. And he’s 340 pounds and looks like he’s 315, you know. And those guys ... are really important to have up front with some of the matchups that we have.” – Penn State’s James Franklin last fall when asked about Ioane.
Best-case scenario: If Nourzad and projected starting guards Landon Tengwall and Sal Wormley stay healthy, Ioane looms as a top reserve in the fall with an eye toward 2024. And if one of those three suffers an injury, expect Ioane’s 2023 stock to soar.