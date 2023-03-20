BRADENTON, Fla. — If what he’s done this spring continues and Dauri Moreta ultimately winds up breaking camp with the Pirates, let’s just say his first road trip will be the furthest thing from unfamiliar territory.
Moreta, 26, signed with the Cincinnati Reds — Pittsburgh’s first opponent — as an international free agent in March 2015 and worked his way through the organization, spending time with minor league affiliates in nearby Dayton and Louisville along the way, in the first of those cities becoming fluent in English because of a host family.
The Pirates acquired Moreta for Kevin Newman last November, and the right-handed reliever has pitched extremely well during his seven appearances, allowing one and one walk while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings.
“Everything so far has been really good,” Moreta said. “I was working the whole offseason for this. I feel healthy. That’s the most important thing for me.”
It was certainly an up-and-down year for Moreta, who bounced back-and-forth between the majors and Triple-A and was also on and off the injured list, including one stint on the COVID-19 list. At the same time, Moreta did show promise, especially when it came to missing bats.
His slider had a whiff rate of 48.9%, which is outstanding. Opposing hitters batted just .103 against the pitch. Meanwhile, Moreta’s four-seam fastball average 96 mph and created a .190 batting average against. The issue became ill-timed mistakes, with Moreta coughing up 10 home runs in 38 1/3 innings.
Wanting to be more consistent in his delivery, Moreta spent a large chunk of the offseason working out with his uncle, Jackson Quezada, a longtime pitching coach in the Padres organization.
“I was working with my uncle in the offseason to get ready for this moment, working on my pitches and my delivery,” Moreta said. “We talk every day. Every time I would pitch, I’d talk to him before, then I’d talk to him after. I would send him video to see if he saw something different in my delivery. He helped me a lot.”
Moreta has changed his delivery to be a little quicker to home plate. He’s also working to better control his slider, an issue that would theoretically explain the high home run totals.
(Moreta was 6-0 with a 1.02 ERA in 53 minor league innings in 2021, walking nine and striking out 58.)
We’ll see if Moreta can harness what is a pretty live arm, but he does have numbers to entice. After returning to the Reds on June 19, 2022, he had a 2.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts in his final 20 appearances totaling 24 2/3 innings, with a .195 batting average against.
He also averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings throughout his major career, though it’s somewhat offset by his mark of 3.1 walks per nine. This spring, Moreta’s control has been excellent, the offseason work with his uncle clearly paying dividends.
“This year I worked more than the years before because I knew I was coming to a different organization,” Moreta said. “Gotta be ready.”
Cutch to return
Andrew McCutchen has been limited by inflammation in his right elbow, but he told the Post-Gazette on Sunday that he plans to get at-bats against minor leaguers on Monday at Pirate City and hopes to return to the lineup on Tuesday against the Phillies at LECOM Park.
“It’s good,” McCutchen said. “There was some inflammation in there, nothing structural. No UCL stuff. I’m fine. We’re just trying to take it slow.”
Hill has surgery
While appearing on a national baseball podcast called Foul Territory — one that ironically featured former Pirates Todd Frazier and Erik Kratz — Rich Hill revealed that he had a minor procedure done this offseason to clean up some loose fragments in his left elbow.
Speaking Sunday, Hill said he never told local reporters because he didn’t think it was that big of a deal.
“I opted to do it,” Hill said. “I didn’t need to do it. I wanted to make sure nothing bothered me during the season. There have been zero issues.”
Hill had Tommy John surgery in 2011 and in 2019 had another procedure to fix a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament. Described at the time as a “primary repair,” the surgeon build an “internal brace” around the damaged ligament.
This wasn’t anywhere near the level of that, Hill said. But he said it was more to remove “some debris that was floating around” and chalked it up to the wear and tear a pitcher puts on the elbow.
“I actually feel better than I did before,” Hill said. “Range of motion is better. The ball’s coming out just as good. I’m happy that I did it.”
Run, Chavez, run
The big news over the weekend at LECOM Park was the return of Dominican pitchers Luis Ortiz and Roansy Contreras from the World Baseball Classic. However, another player who starred in the tournament was there, too.
Chavez Young, from the Bahamas and playing for Great Britain, slashed .308/.471/.385 and scored four runs in four games. Most notable were the five bases the speedy outfielder stole — most in a single WBC and tying the all-time mark.
“I did my best, but it was a great opportunity,” Young said. “It was a blessing to have a chance to play with my brothers who I haven’t played with since when I was younger in the Bahamas.”