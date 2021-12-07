Typically, when the Penguins unveil a new jersey, the process is a bit more complex than simply sewing new names and numbers on fresh sweaters.
Take the gold, third jerseys the Penguins wore the last three seasons, for example. That process began back in 2016, two years before the team donned them on the ice, with four different options. It took input from team president and CEO David Morehouse, Penguins chief experience officer James Santilli from marketing, some players, then-general manager Jim Rutherford and, yes, even the equipment manager, Dana Heinze.
“The equipment manager is essential, as well,” Santilli said. “If they require different gloves or different pants, then that changes how players prepare for games. When you have different gloves, you need to break in different gloves.”
But this time, as the Penguins planned to bring back the black jerseys with “PITTSBURGH” written in diagonal letters, the process was much simpler.
“It was one phone call with Adidas, deciding that now’s the time to bring this back,” Santilli said. “They sent us a sample and it was pretty much as simple as that this time around.”
And for good reason.
The jerseys, which were first worn in the early 1990s by players like Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr, have been wildly popular in Pittsburgh even now, almost 30 years since they were last worn on the ice. They’ve also been immortalized in pop culture in Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice” video.
Last year, when the Penguins introduced the white “reverse retro” version, fans began clamoring for the same look in the traditional black color. The Penguins decided it was time to, finally, give the people what they wanted.
“Anytime we’ve introduced a jersey probably over the last decade, starting with some of the outdoor games, fans, especially on social, they want this [diagonal “Pittsburgh”] jersey that we just introduced,” Santilli said. “So we knew it would be well received by the fans.”
The Penguins will sport the new sweaters 12 times time, beginning during Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at PPG Paints Arena. They’ll wear them again on Dec. 11 (vs. Anaheim), Dec. 17 (vs. Buffalo), Jan. 2 (vs. San Jose), Jan. 23 (vs. Winnipeg), Jan. 28 (vs. Detroit), Feb. 26 (vs. NY Rangers), March 11 (vs. Vegas), March 13 (vs. Carolina), March 27 (vs. Detroit), April 9 (vs. Washington), April 12 (vs. Columbus) and April 21 (vs. Boston).
As with any third jersey, the Penguins are committed to wearing the new look for at least the next three seasons.
The jerseys will be on sale exclusively at PensGear at PPG Paints Arena and at pensgear.com from Dec. 11-Dec. 15. Beginning on Dec. 16, the jersey will be available at DICK’S Sports Goods and other retail locations.
Already, a few select people have gotten their hands on the new jerseys. Ahead of last week’s game on TNT, the Penguins sent a couple to the studio analysts with Pittsburgh ties.
Former player Rick Tocchet donned the diagonal look during his playing days. He’s a fan of the throwbacks. They also gave one to Paul Bissonnette, who joked that he spent more Penguins games as a healthy scratch than as a player who actually wore a jersey.
Santilli said a number of former players have reached out looking to get their hands on the new gear, and the “phones have been ringing off the hook” with fans eager to secure a new jersey.
While they haven’t been worn in some time, Santilli anticipates you’ll see the jerseys at more than just PPG Paints Arena.
“In Pittsburgh, the whole city is black and gold,” he said. “The fact that it says Pittsburgh across the chest, you’ll see these jerseys at Steeler games. You’ll see these jerseys at Pirates games. It’s also a pride of the city, as well.”