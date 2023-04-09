Manny Diaz showed last year with Abdul Carter that he has no issue playing a true freshman linebacker if he earns his way onto the field. Though he might not become a freshman All-American like Carter, Penn State might have another in the pipeline.
Tony Rojas could be next up. Rojas, a four-star early enrollee, is making a strong impression after powering through winter workouts and excelling during spring ball.
Rojas came to Penn State with pedigree. He was the No. 3 outside linebacker and No. 96 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per Rivals.
Virginia’s Gatorade Player of the Year had offers from a host of schools including Georgia and Clemson.
A few months into his Penn State career, he’s showing why. Rojas arrived on campus in January at 197 pounds but has since added 29 pounds of “good weight” while keeping the burst that made him such a coveted player.
“Rojas has been gaining more and more confidence every day,” head coach James Franklin said after Tuesday’s practice. “I don’t know how it’s necessarily possible, but he’s put on 29 pounds. Every time I go to the nutrition bar, he’s sitting there eating. After practice, he’s getting an extra pump in, and he’s playing fast.”
Rojas’ speed is a key element of his game. The former Fairfax High School running back who rushed for 2,239 yards as a senior was a menace on defense. He logged 72 tackles, 13 sacks and five forced fumbles, doing most of his damage off the edge.
That disruptive quality has been on full display three weeks into spring ball.
“Tony Rojas came in very competitive, very up to speed,” preseason All-American cornerback Kalen King said. “He was already acclimated into the system as soon as he got here because he was running 21, 22 miles per hour at linebacker. That’s crazy. He was winning most of our competitive drills.”
King added that Rojas’ “presence is a little bigger now” and “you can really see the difference” a winter with strength coach Chuck Losey made.
“I feel like he didn’t lose a step,” King said. “He gained good weight because he’s still out there making plays on the ball.”
Stacy Collins, Penn State’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach, shared that sentiment. Collins called Rojas “a natural talent” who is “extremely intelligent” for someone who would still be in high school if he didn’t enroll early.
“He processes well for a young kid,” Collins said. “He has a knack to make plays in space and he has the athletic ability, the short-area quickness and the ability to turn and run. ... I think he’s a great space player. I think part of that is his time at running back.
“He has the vision off that, so he’s naturally handled space better. Sometimes guys that have been on the line struggle with that a little bit, but not him at all.”
Rojas’ spatial awareness and nose for the ball will be showcased at Saturday’s Blue-White Game. Then, the freshman will have summer workouts before training camp.
The competition at linebacker will be stiff. Carter and Curtis Jacobs aren’t giving up their starting jobs anytime soon.
Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon are expected to hold down the middle with Carter and Jacobs possibly filtering in. Dominic DeLuca was recently put on scholarship, 2022 signee Keon Wylie could earn more of a role, and fellow 2023 signees Ta’Mere Robinson and Kaveion Keys will push for snaps.
But given the early returns, Rojas will have a real opportunity to get on the field this fall, even if it’s in a rotational capacity.
Last year, Penn State had 10 true freshmen burn their redshirts and play in more than four games. Of the 2023 group, Rojas seems to be first in line to do the same.