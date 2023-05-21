Nearly two years into his Pirates tenure, middle infielder Tucupita Marcano is starting to settle in.
Marcano, who arrived from the San Diego Padres alongside outfielder Jack Suwinski and Greensboro Grasshoppers right-hander Michell Milano, came to the Pirates arguably as the top trade chip in the Adam Frazier trade in July of 2021. At the time, Marcano was the No. 5 prospect in the Padres’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline.
But Marcano’s 2022 season, aside from a magnificent series against the Dodgers last summer in which he hit his first two career home runs against Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, was mostly forgettable. In 49 games, he posted just a .256 OBP and a .562 OPS. He was subsequently demoted back to Triple-A Indianapolis in mid-September.
A lackluster spring training in which Marcano hit just .148 contributed to him starting the 2023 campaign with the Indians, too. But once Ji Man Choi landed on the injured list with a left Achilles strain on April 15, the Pirates needed reinforcements, which came in the form of Marcano.
Since coming back to Pittsburgh, Marcano has posted several career-highs, including his batting average, OBP, slugging percentage and OPS while walking more and striking out less than ever before in the majors.
“Right now, I feel good,” Marcano said in Spanish. “I got to keep working and keep putting things in order, and if I do that, we’re all good.”
Of course, Marcano was also deserving of a call-up in the first place. At the time of his promotion, Marcano was hitting .422 with seven doubles, one triple, a homer and 10 runs driven in during 11 games for Indianapolis. Relative to last season, though, Marcano said he hasn’t switched up much with his hitting routine, still prioritizing his time in the weight room and on defense, too.
Marcano, who said each season provides opportunities to undertake new things on and off the field, has certainly had plenty of chances to do the former. Prior to the 2023 season, Marcano had only played two innings as a shortstop in the bigs.
Oneil Cruz’s elongated absence due to a fractured left ankle, though, has necessitated Marcano to play 14 games at shortstop, including both Friday and Saturday night’s games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’ll make his 11th start of the year there and third in a row.
Among shortstops with a minimum of 25 fielding opportunities at the position, Marcano has been a middle-of-the pack defender, ranking 30th of 47 qualifying shortstop for outs above average, per Baseball Savant. Albeit far from stellar, Marcano has been better than fellow fill-in Rodolfo Castro, who slots in at 44th.
Though Marcano didn’t have much big-league shortstop experience before this season, he had plenty overall. Across six minor-league seasons, Marcano has played 96 games at shortstop. Still, after starting at shortstop in the Pirates’ 4-3 loss to the Rockies on May 10, Marcano could already tell he was getting better acclimated to the position.
“I feel a lot better at short now,” Marcano said with major league coach Stephen Morales translating. “The more you play, the more comfortable you get at that position.”
Before making just his fourth-career start at shortstop on May 6, manager Derek Shelton mentioned how plugging the “consistent” Marcano at short allows for Castro to return to second base, his more natural position. Marcano rates better defensively than Castro at second, but without Cruz, the Pirates don’t have terribly many better options up the middle.
Regardless, Marcano has done a solid job in a pinch, maximizing his extended opportunities at shortstop, committing just one error there as Castro spends more time at second base. Journeyman shortstop Chris Owings has also factored in, making four starts, but it’s Marcano who has gotten the bulk of the reps there over the last handful of games.
The speedy and versatile Marcano has demonstrated the ability to play five positions in the majors, with only catcher, first base, center field and pitcher eluding him thus far.
His athleticism was on full display in Friday night’s game, ranging deep down the left-field line from shortstop to catch a pop-up from the Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker that traveled 226 feet, per Statcast.
In Saturday night’s loss, Marcano also made a run-saving play on a Corbin Carroll single, diving and knocking down the ball to prevent it from reaching the outfield grass. Although Marcano’s lead-saving play proved all for naught in the losing effort, this series has shown he’s capable of making more than just the routine plays.
“Up here, you can feel confidence, but you have to work hard to do what I’m doing right now,” Marcano said. “It’s a product of me working hard to field the needs of the team.”
While the majority of his chances in the field these days have come at shortstop, Marcano has the best interests of the Pirates, who are tied for first in the National League Central, in mind and is certainly open to playing wherever Shelton needs him. Though he’s no Cruz, Marcano’s team-first approach, in conjunction with steady defense at shortstop and opportunistic hitting, is benefitting the Pirates in a meaningful way.
“I try to do my bit for the team to win,” Marcano said.
“It’s what matters to me, that the team stays a winner.”