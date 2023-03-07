HERSHEY — A group of eight Progressland wrestlers are making the trip to the PIAA Class 2A Championships, beginning Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Clearfield’s Brady Collins (139) and Carter Chamberlain (189), Curwensville’s Nik Fegert (145), Glendale’s Zek Dubler (160), Britton Spangle (189) and Daniel Williams (285), Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel (107) and West Branch’s Landon Bainey (114) all punched their tickets to Chocolatetown this past weekend at either the Southwest or Northwest Regional Tournaments.
Fegert, Hummel and Williams are making their first trips to states, while the other five are veterans of the tournament.
Here is a closer look at the first seven weight classes (107-145). The final six will be previewed in Wednesday’s edition of The Progress.
107
Hummel is one of 12 freshmen in the 20-person bracket that is making a bit of history. Northwestern sophomore Sierra Chiesa (33-5) became the first female wrestler to qualify for the state tournament by virtue of her runner-up finish at the Northwest Regional last weekend. She is in the top half of the bracket with Hummel (36-9), who will start his tournament with a preliminary round bout against Hamburg freshman Chase Homan (38-7), the fourth-place finisher from the Southeast Region.
The winner moves on to face Northeast Region champ Gage Swank (37-9), another freshman in the bracket. The top half of the bracket also features the returning PIAA champion at 106 in Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel, who brings a 44-0 record into the tournament. Of Seidel’s 44 wins, only three were not a fall or forfeit. One of his closest matches (a 6-2 win) came against Chestnut Ridge freshman Dominic Deputy (37-3), the Southwest Regional winner who is on the other side of the PIAA bracket.
Other notables in the bracket are United sophomore Jacob Sombronski (30-5), Mount Union senior Mason Beatty (36-8) and Benton sophomore Seth Kolb (33-9), who are all returning PIAA qualifiers, as well as Cranberry freshman Dalton Wenner (31-3), the Northwest champion.
114
Bainey (42-1), the two-time Southwest Regional champ and Notre Dame-Green Pond junior Ayden Smith (43-3) line up on opposite ends of the bracket in a loaded weight class with 13 returning PIAA qualifiers. Bainey is a two-time sixth-place finisher, once at 106 and once at 113, while Smith has a third and a fourth at 106 on his resume’. Smith topped Bainey 3-2 in Ultimate Tiebreaker in the 2021 PIAA Tournament.
Bainey’s Round of 16 opponent will be either Hughesville sophomore Chase Shaner (37-12) or Conwell-Egan junior Kevin Bagnell. A potential quarterfinal matchup with Saegertown sophomore Carter Beck (34-3) could be on deck should both win their opener. Beck was sixth at 106 last season. A host of possibilities could be a semifinal opponent for Bainey, including Sullivan County sophomore Colton Wade (38-3), Chartiers-Houston junior Jorden Williams (29-11), St. Marys sophomore Aiden Beimel (25-8) and Susquenita senior Mason McLendon (31-4), all returning state qualifiers.
Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick (27-0), the unbeaten Northwest champ and returning PIAA qualifier joins Smith and Indiana sophomore Nico Fanella (31-4), another PIAA returner, as top of the bracket contenders.
121
The first of six weight classes without a Progressland representative features 10 returning PIAA qualifiers, including six placewinners. At the top of the bracket is Faith Christian Academy sophomore Gauge Botero (39-2), the Southeast Region champ that took third at 114 a season ago, which included a 6-2 consolation semifinal win over Bainey. Quaker Valley’s Jack Kazalas (36-3) and Montoursville senior Brandon Wentzel (36-9) are quarterfinal possibilities who face off in the Round of 16. Kazalas was eighth at 113 last season, while Wentzel was the runner-up at 113 last year after winning gold as a freshman and bronze as a sophomore at 106.
Bald Eagle Area’s Lucas Fye (29-1), the Southwest champ, took fifth at 113 last season as a sophomore. That included two postseason wins over Kazalas and a loss by fall to Botero. Montgomery freshman Brandt Harer (42-1) is also in the bottom half of the bracket with Fye. Harer has four wins this season over Wentzel, three by major decision. West Perry’s Jackson Rush (37-4), another returning PIAA qualifier is also in the bracket.
127
Two-time PIAA placewinner Chris Vargo (39-2) of Bentworth headlines the bracket. He was third at 113 as a freshman and fifth at 120 as a sophomore. He could get a challenge in his side of the bracket from Brookville sophomore Cole Householder (27-6) or Conneaut junior Hunter Gould (36-3), both returning state placewinners. Householder was seventh last season at 120 and had a 3-1 decision over Gould, who took sixth at the weight. Gould lost to Vargo twice last season and suffered a 3-1 setback to him in January. Faith Christian Academy freshman Arment Waltenbaugh(26-5), the Southeast champ, could also make some noise in the top of the bracket.
Bald Eagle Area senior Coen Bainey (36-6) and Burrell junior Cooper Hornack (39-6) are big names in the bottom of the bracket. Bainey, the third-placer from Southwest Regionals, is a two-time state placewinner, earning a fourth at 113 as a sophomore and a third last season at 120. He has a pair of losses this year to Vargo. Hornack, the Southwest runner-up, is also a two-time PIAA medalist with a second at 106 as a freshman and a fourth last season at 120. He split with Vargo this postseason.
133
Two-time PIAA gold medalist and career 153-match winner Jaden Pepe is a the class of the bracket and one of the biggest stars in the tournament. He won bronze at PIAAs at 106 as a freshman and followed that up with titles at 113 and 120 the next two seasons. Muncy senior Scott Johnson (32-6) is a bonafde threat to Pepe as a returning state champion himself. Johnson won gold last season at 126 and silver at the weight the season before. Four of Johnson’s six losses this year came to 2022 PIAA champions. That includes an 8-4 setback to Pepe in the Northeast Regional title bout.
Fort LeBoeuf junior JoJo Przybycien (41-6), the Northwest champ, who landed on the opposite end of the bracket from Pepe, is a two-time PIAA placewinner, who was fourth last season at 126. Another 2022 placewinner is Conwell-Egan junior Charlie Robson (37-3), the Southeast champ, who placed sixth at 126 last season after qualifying at 106 as a freshman.
139
Collins (35-3), the Northwest Regional champ, gets a Round of 16 matchup with the winner of the opener between Benton’s Ethan Kolb (38-11) and Berlin Brothersvalley’s Landon Ulderich (34-13). Kolb is a two-time PIAA placewinner, getting a pair of seventh’s his first two trips. He did not place last season as a junior. Collins beat Kolb 3-0 during the season. Notre Dame-Green Pond senior Bryson Vaughn (34-11), a returning state qualifier, is a possible quarterfinal round matchup for Collins.
Highlighting the top of the bracket is Wyoming sophomore Anthony Evanitsky (37-4), the Southeast champ who placed third at 138 last season. Burgettstown senior Joey Sentipal, a two-time PIAA qualifier, and Faith Christian Academy’s Chase Hontz (35-9), a PIAA qualifier last season, are in the bottom of the bracket as Southwest and Southeast champions, respectively. Commodore Perry junior Wyatt Lazzar (36-5), who Collins beat for the regional title last week, is another returning state qualifier in the bottom of the bracket. He’ll face Southern Columbia’s Mason Barvitskie (25-8), a two-time PIAA placewinner, in the Round of 16.
145
Fegert (30-12) gets a tough Round of 16 matchup with two-time PIAA placewinner Calan Bollman (32-9) of Chestnut Ridge. Bollman beat Kolb and Wentzel on the way to the 106-pound title in 2020 then picked up a fifth-place medal at 132 last year. The winner of that bout likely gets Faith Christian Academy’s Vince Bouzakis (42-7), the Southeast champ, in the quarterfinals. The top half of the bracket has four others with PIAA experience, led by top seed Kaden Milheim (45-3) of Warrior Run, the Northeast champ who won bronze last season at 126.
Grove City sophomore Cody Hamilton (35-2) and Penn Cambria junior Trent Hoover (38-2) loom in the bottom of the bracket as the Northwest and Southwest champs and returning PIAA qualifiers. Quaker Valley’s Logan Richey (33-14) and Catasauqua’s Gavin Fehr (39-7) is a preliminary round matchup of returning state qualifiers with the winner advancing to face Hamilton. Richey was eighth at 120 last season.
Meadowbrook Christian senior Cade Wirnsberger (38-3) and Faith Christian Academy sophomore Max Stein (37-8) is yet another big early matchup. The duo meets in the Round of 16 after both placing at states last season. Stein was sixth at 132, while Wirnsberger took fourth at 138. He was sixth at 132 the prior season.