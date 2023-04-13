It’s never one thing.
That’s a simple philosophy describing how the Pirates will approach minor league call-ups this season, though it’s always fungible. If there’s a legitimate hole in the big leagues, that should take precedence. But ideally, there are several factors to consider.
What are a few of those?
General manager Ben Cherington met with reporters on Wednesday at PNC Park, and the discussion around certain prospects — and what could happen throughout the season — was one of the themes, a consideration that became a little more real when it was announced that JT Brubaker would miss 14-16 months with surgery to reconstruct the UCL in his right elbow.
“We have guys in the minors we feel confident coming up and pitching in the big leagues,” Cherington said. “But we need to do the work to help others develop this year so they can be part of that, too.”
When it comes to pitching depth, the top back-fill option at this point remains Luis Ortiz, who came out of nowhere to make four big-league starts last season. The Pirates really like him — and for good reason. He pairs an upper-90s fastball with a sharp slider and has worked plenty on his changeup.
Ortiz, who has a 2.92 ERA, six walks, 17 strikeouts and a .159 batting average against in three starts so far, also isn’t a finished product. As current members of the rotation work through various issues — Rich Hill, Vince Velasquez and Roansy Contreras have all been various forms of inconsistent — it’s the same at Triple-A Indianapolis.
When there’s an opening, and assuming he’s ready, Ortiz should get an opportunity. The impetus on the Pirates’ developmental staff is to ensure he’s not alone. Mike Burrows, who has a UCL sprain, was thought to be one of the next ones up. Now, he’ll be out longer-term.
It’s also reasonable to think Quinn Priester will need more time. Behind him, the next best option might honestly be Osvaldo Bido, who pitched well in his one spring training start and has allowed just one earned run in seven Triple-A innings, with no walks and six strikeouts.
If Bido continues to develop, he could become the out-of-nowhere guy Cherington referred to several times while describing what the Pirates saw out of Ortiz last season.
“Last April, I certainly wasn’t anticipating Luis Ortiz making starts in the big leagues for us,” Cherington said. “He eventually did. That means there could be another guy who we’re not thinking about right now who has a chance to emerge.”
Aside from pitching, Cherington and his staff recently had to decide on promoting Mark Mathias over Tucupita Marcano, who has enjoyed a strong start with the Indians. After struggling in spring training, Marcano has hit .405 with a 1.166 OPS in nine games, collecting seven doubles and nine RBIs.
Should that continue, Marcano will almost assuredly get another chance to show what he can do at the big-league level.
As for other promotions, Cherington said the calculus includes several layers. The first question the Pirates must ask is what’s best for that particular player, taking into account what he’s working on and where he’s at with those skills.
Often times, it’s better to prioritize regular reps in the minors as opposed to sporadic playing time. Yet if there’s a hole, created either through injury or poor performance, it’s incumbent on the Pirates to pull the ripcord and promote the player.
“It’s still anchored by, ‘What is this player working on?’ Where are the skills and where is that going to translate to the major leagues?’” Cherington said. “You can call up a player anytime; it doesn’t mean they’re going to help you win a game. So we try to get that right first.”
A good example of that right now could be Endy Rodriguez, who’s hitting just .219 through eight games at Triple-A, with a .621 OPS and only one extra-base hit — a homer on opening day for the Indians. Factor in the need for Rodriguez to get regular reps behind the plate, and it probably doesn’t make sense to force that one now.
Another area the Pirates eventually must address is the outfield.
Travis Swaggerty showed progress during spring training, was one of the organization’s top hitters in Grapefruit League play and nearly earned an active roster spot out of camp.
But driving the decision to keep Swaggerty versus starting him at Triple-A was the desire to get him reps. Swaggerty played a more aggressive center field and tapped into the power that had been inconsistent during his first few years as a pro. The Pirates worried sitting him would stunt that growth.
At the same time, Swaggerty has done his part by continuing to produce. He’s hitting .250 with an .813 OPS through 11 Triple-A games, with four doubles, two triples and a home run. Should Swaggerty continue to show the strides he’s made at the plate, one would think the Pirates will reward that work.
“He was one of the tougher conversations in the spring, given how well he did,” Cherington said. “It’s exciting to see how he’s responded in Triple-A and how he continues to do the things we’re asking him to do. The best thing for me about watching him in spring training is he just looked free again in the outfield after [major shoulder surgery in 2021].”
As for the current outfield rotation, Bryan Reynolds will obviously play every day. Andrew McCutchen, Connor Joe, Canaan Smith-Njigba and Jack Suwinski have all rotated. McCutchen and Joe aren’t going anywhere, but the Pirates must monitor the development of Smith-Njigba and Suwinski.
If either gets to the point where they could use more regular reps, the Pirates might want to give Swaggerty a look. It’s also tough to react to much of anything after just a dozen games.