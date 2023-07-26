Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 10:40-42
When I get the time, I enjoy playing golf as one of my hobbies. And since retirement, I’m getting to play a little more. In fact, I have played the game now for fifty-five years. And as I get older, I become more and more amazed at how much more there still is to learn – not only about golf, but life in general and also living my Christian faith. Several years ago I was reading an article in Golf Digest Magazine about the percentage of shots that an amateur and even professional golfer hit from different distances to the hole on any golf course.
I am awed that some professional golfers today – like the winner and other players from around the world at the recently completed The Open (British) – and in other tournaments can sometimes average a driving distance off the tee of over 300 yards! But in spite of all the new technologies, equipment, teaching methods, new golf courses, and emphasis on driving the ball long distances, according to the article I read, sixty to seventy percent of all golf shots are hit from 100 yards or less to the hole. A player might hit a 300 yard drive, for example, and then miss a two foot putt or shank a shot from a sand trap which count just as much as that great tee shot!
Many of you saw the movie, “Patch Adams” years ago, starring the late Robin Williams. The movie was based on the actual life and career of a doctor of the same name. In the book, Holy Humor, authors Cal and Rose Samra report Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen’s summary of Patch Adams’ philosophy of practicing medicine and helping others. And just like a two-foot putt might be the difference in winning a golf tournament or having a good score on a difficult golf hole, Patch Adams’ had the same emphasis on the little things we do for others. In fact, said Dr. Adams, A smile across the aisle of a bus in the morning could save a suicide later in the day.
Little things actually turn out to be very important! The late Payne Stewart, who won the U.S. Open in 1999 just a few months prior to his tragic and accidental death, may not be remembered for every single shot he hit in his career. But many will always remember the winning putt he made on the eighteenth green for the U. S. Open championship and the comment he made after winning: First of all, I’d like to thank the Lord; if it wasn’t for the confidence he had in me, I wouldn’t have had the confidence in myself….
Regardless of his other accomplishments, when I think of Payne Stewart, these are the two things that will always stand out in my memory. It is not his eccentric clothes or lengthy drives. It is that one putt of only twenty feet and his attitude after he made it and what he said.
The point of all these words? What little things have you done for someone lately: a prayer, hand on the shoulder, listening for thirty minutes, simply being present, help for a stranger, treating those different from you with respect and dignity, and as Jesus told his disciples – a cup of cold water? Let us reflect again on the only miracle recorded in all four of the Gospels: the feeding of the five thousand. It all started with five loaves and two fish – the miracle was done by Christ but a small lunch started it all.
Sixty to seventy percent of all golf shots are played less than 100 yards to the hole. And likewise, a case can be made that sixty to seventy percent of our lives occur with the little things that happen on a daily basis.
In golf and in life, it’s the short game where most of any round happens. Have you worked on the short game of your life lately?