Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 7:24-27
Many of the sayings below are familiar to many by now. You might have seen them on the internet or via other media. If my memory is correct, for me their origin is from a company in Florida that in the late 1990s sponsored an advertising campaign which included many of the sayings below on billboards as well as on the inside and outside of buses.
So if you are still thinking about resolutions for this New Year, consider from these sayings what are God’s priorities for you and me:
- Let’s Meet At My House Sunday Before the Game…God
- C’mon Over And Bring The Kids…God
- What Part Of “Thou Shalt Not…” Didn’t You Understand?...God
- We Need To Talk…God
- Keep Using My Name In Vain And I’ll Make Rush Hour Longer…God
- Loved The Wedding, Invite Me To The Marriage…God
- That “Love Thy Neighbor” Thing? – I Meant It…God
- I Love You…I Love You…I Love You…God
- Will The Road You’re On Get You to My Place?...God
- Follow Me…God
- My Way Is The “High” Way…God
- Need Directions?...God
- You Think It’s Hot Here?...God
- Tell The Kids I Love Them…God
- Need A Marriage Counselor? I’m Available…God
- Have You Read My #1 Best Seller? There Will Be A Test…God