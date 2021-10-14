An innocuous question about a Pitt defensive tackle led to Pat Narduzzi coming to the defense of James Franklin — a real hell has frozen over moment.
At his Thursday media availability, a more laid-back setting than his Monday press conferences, Narduzzi was asked about Keyshon Camp. The injury-plagued defensive tackle went down against Georgia Tech two weeks ago. Narduzzi said he’s fine and admitted he forgot why Camp was tended to by trainers in the first place.
That led to the mention of cramps.
“A lot of talk about cramps and tempo this week,” Narduzzi said, leaning back in his chair with a smile. “I don’t agree with James Franklin on a whole bunch. But James, I’ve got your back. When you’re not playing a fast tempo offense, a team that huddles, nobody goes down with a cramp. That’s a bunch of baloney.”
Narduzzi is, of course, referring to the spat between Penn State and Iowa’s coaches and fans in the aftermath of last weekend’s 23-20 win by the Hawkeyes.
Iowa fans met multiple Penn State injuries with boos last Saturday when the Nittany Lions visited Kinnick Stadium in a matchup between top-five teams. Their issue, it seemed, was that the injuries slowed Iowa’s offensive momentum after big plays.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz told reporters on Tuesday that while he felt for players who were legitimately injured, there were others who didn’t miss much time after leaving the game. “Our fans aren’t stupid. They’re watching. They know what’s going on,” the Upper St. Clair native said, adding that he “thought they smelled a rat.”
Franklin responded to Ferentz’s comments on Wednesday with a five-minute statement. He denied that faking injuries was something he or Penn State’s coaches taught. He pointed out that a few of the players who went down were Penn State’s best defensive players, including safety Jaquan Brisker, defensive Arnold Ebiketie and defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher, who is out for the season. Franklin also said, as Narduzzi noted, that Iowa’s traditional offense is far from a tempo-style like Oregon.
Interestingly, Narduzzi has his own history with Iowa and the issue of faking injuries.
Before he accepted the job at Pitt, Narduzzi was Michigan State’s defensive coordinator from 2007-14. In 2011, several Spartan players went down with injuries late in a 37-21 win over the Hawkeyes at Kinnick. According to a story in The Daily Iowan, Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio called them “legitimate injuries” — while some Hawkeye fans questioned the validity of those injuries.
Never a dull day in the college football world.