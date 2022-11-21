Since tomorrow is Thanksgiving, below are some terms and suggestions I have published before on how to be a thankful person year-round. We might also think about journaling between now and next Thanksgiving of what we have to be thankful for.
If done monthly – you’ll have a list of at least 12 things by next year; weekly – 52; and daily – 365!
And as we continually read over all we have to be thankful for during the next year, our attitudes towards others and ourselves –especially our relationship with God –will have experienced a great deal of change! I hope all Progress readers are having a happy, safe, and joyful Thanksgiving.
A Believer’s Glossary for Thanksgiving
Transcendent – Seeking knowledge of the divine presence and the reality of God beyond ourselves – Genesis 1 and Exodus 3
Helping – Parable of the Good Samaritan; God has helped you, so help others – Luke 10:25-37
Amen – Guaranteed, certain – about our faith, what God has done and will do, and about eternal life – Galatians 1:3-5
New Life – The change that God can bring in each of our lives – 2 Corinthians 5:17
Kindness – We are to simply be “in love” with doing kindness – Micah 6:8
Service – Jesus’ example – Matthew 20:28 – if all had a heart of service, all needs could be met!
Giver – The daily offering ourselves as holy and acceptable sacrifices to God – how? –see all of Romans 12
Intercession – Praying for everyone and those who serve – 1 Timothy 2:1
Visionary – Seeing opportunities instead of problems, challenges instead of difficulties and seeking ways to help and serve – Acts 2:17
Imputative – This strange sounding word has ancient roots in describing how persons of faith are to be “conveyers” of good and forgiveness and mercy and grace; it means making it easier through our lives for someone else to believe in God – Matthew 5:14-16 and 1 Corinthians 10:31
Neighborly – “Just who is our neighbor(s)” – see again Luke 10:25-37 and just for good measure, Matthew 25:31-46
Generous – Good and blessings will be returned to those who genuinely seek to be generous as God has been generous to them – all of Psalm 112, but see especially 112:5