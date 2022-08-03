Penn State brought it one of its best recruiting classes under James Franklin in 2022 with 22 high school prospects and two junior college transfers as part of a group that ranked No. 8 nationally by 247Sports.
The Lions also brought in a pair of high-profile transfers in Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad and Western Kentucky wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley, who will both likely play big roles this fall.
For this exercise, we focused only on the high school prospects who arrived as true freshmen on Penn State depth’s chart to gauge who might be able to contribute as rookies and fill spots on the Lions’ depth chart.
Here’s a look at seven players who could fit the bill:
7. P Alex Bacchetta: Veterans Gabe Nwosu and Barney Amor both had the benefit of competing through the winter and spring, and they take a head start on Bacchetta, the No. 1 punter in the nation according to Kohl’s Kicking, into preseason camp. In Amor’s case, he was also named the team’s outstanding special teams player of the spring, which perhaps puts him in the driver’s seat and forces Bacchetta to play catch-up with his summer reps.
The challenge for Bacchetta, whom former Lion Blake Gillikin called the best freshman punter he’s ever seen, will be to not just showcase his big leg but the consistency to build trust with the coaching staff.
If he can do that, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins might see plenty of benefits in riding the freshman’s upside.
6. RB Kaytron Allen: Allen was a pleasant surprise and a scene-stealer in the Blue-White game after arriving in January from IMG Academy in Florida. He had a reputation for being a bruising short-yardage and goal-line back, but then showed he moved much better than advertised and that he could emerge as a three-down option at some point in his Penn State career. On talent and ability alone, Allen is a fine bet to contribute in Year 1, but he faces a big task in having to prove he is one of the Lions’ top three options at running back. Presuming Nick Singleton and Keyvone Lee already claim two spots, Allen has to outwork veterans Devyn Ford and/or Caziah Holmes for a key role. The option could be enticing to let Allen develop behind the scenes and unleash him in 2023.
5. WR Kaden Saunders: Penn State’s top three wideouts, in some combination, will be Parker Washington, transfer Mitchell Tinsley and third-year veteran KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Beyond them, position coach Taylor Stubblefield says he has likely the deepest group of wideouts of his coaching career. Saunders’ challenge is to unseat young veterans such as Malick Meiga and Trey Wallace and carve out a role unique. He has drawn comparisons to K.J. Hamler for his speed and quickness, which help him stand out from the rest of the position gropu. Saunders is an optimal fit to line up inside and do damage in the short passing game. If he does it well enough, he can burn his redshirt this fall.
4. LB Abdul Carter: Carter is well-positioned to make a little noise this summer as a big, talented linebacker at a position where spots in the rotation remain up for grabs. Carter is athletic and physical and stands at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds with the skills to play a traditional linebacker role. Penn State’s starting trio is all but settled with Curtis Jacobs and Jonathan Sutherland on the outside and Kobe King and Tyler Elsdon battling it out inside, but key reserve roles will likely come down to camp position battles. While Carter clearly lacks experience at this level, he is a clear-cut future impact guy that the staff could allow to learn on the job.
3. DE Dani Dennis-Sutton: Dennis-Sutton is a grown man in every sense of the word. He made his debut on Penn State’s official roster with listed dimensions of 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, putting him right in the sweet spot where position coach John Scott Jr. would likely want to see him. Dennis-Sutton is a former five-star prospect who emerged from an early-season knee injury at McDonough School in Maryland to close the recruiting cycle on a high note with a standout performance at the All-American Bowl. He was unblockable in that showcase and flashed power, speed and a wide array of pass-rush moves that can fill a need on Manny Diaz’s defense.
2. DT Zane Durant: Durant was one of the most pleasant surprises among the program’s early enrollees as a four-star tackle from Florida with incredible power and explosion in a compact frame. He managed to exceed the coaching staff’s expectations right away while emerging as a real contender to crack the defensive tackle rotation as a true freshman. While still undersized at 6-foot-1 and 272 pounds, Durant has a knack for winning one-on-one matchups with either speed or leverage. He has drawn comparisons to former Lion Kevin Givens, but is expected to see the field earlier in his career than Givens did. At this point, it would be a surprise if Durant kept his redshirt in 2022.
1. RB Nick Singleton: A five-star talent from Governor Mifflin High School, Singleton has drawn praise from all corners of the Penn State program since he arrived in January. He runs with power and speed and has an attitude that he won’t be denied, all of which are valuable attributes for a Penn State running game that struggled mightily last season. While the play of the offensive line remains a big variable in the quest to upgrade that part of the offense, Singleton’s arrival brings a whole new level of skill and talent. He should see the field early while likely emerging as the Lions’ top back.