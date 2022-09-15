After stumbling out of the gate with a 6-4 start, I was unable to do any better last week and once again went 6-4 to keep a disappointing 60 percent win rate going.
The college games are getting harder and harder to pick as I believe the transfer portal has greatly affected ability’s teams to compete, and that is a good thing for the sport and great to watch more competitive games each week.
But boy it’s getting hard to pick winners.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at DuBois: After scoring just 14 points in the first two games, the Bison offense woke up last week in a big way, putting 41 on DuBois. Meanwhile the Mounties surrendered 49 in a shutout to Tyrone.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 42, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 7
Southern Huntingdon at Curwensville: Rocket QB Nate Myers passed for 253 yards and four TDs and ran for 72 more in a 45-17 win last season against the Tide. And he’s putting up excellent numbers again this year as a senior. Shootout potential in this one.
SOUTHERN 38, CURWENSVILLE 27
West Branch at Glendale: The Warriors running game got slowed down in a loss to North Star last week, while the Vikings allowed Mo Valley to pile up 261 yards on the ground. Whoever controls the line of scrimmage wins this one.
WEST BRANCH 22, GLENDALE 20
Northern Bedford at Moshannon Valley: The Knights face a potent and balanced Panther offense that has rushed for 588 yards and passed for 539 while averaging nearly 40 points per game. And the Nothern Bedford defense has only allowed 13 in the past two games.
THE PICK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 37, MO VALLEY 13
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn: So the Tigers are going to steal a page from the Nittany Lions and have an ‘Orange Out’ on Saturday? I don’t know if that will have nearly the same effect as a Whiteout, but I also don’t know that I trust Penn State here ... or Auburn. The coin flip says...
THE PICK PENN STATE 27, AUBURN 23
No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan: I can’t imagine the Panthers are taking this game lightly after getting stunned at home by the Broncos a season ago. Pitt wants to get back on track after an OT loss to Tennessee, but both its QBs are hurting.
THE PICK: PITT 34, WESTERN MICHIGAN 24
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon: BYU certainly doesn’t shy away from good competition. After a home upset win over Baylor last week, the Cougars have to go to Eugene to face a Duck squad still hoping to prove it’s not the team Georgia routed two weeks ago.
THE PICK: OREGON 31, BYU 28
No. 16 Miami (Fla) at No. 24 Texas A&M: The Aggies were just upset by an always-dangerous App State team. And now a very good Miami team with a QB (Tyler Van Dyke) completing 73.7 percent of his passes comes to town. Texas A & M is one of the most talented teams in the country, but will they show it?
THE PICK: TEXAS A & M 28, MIAMI (FLA.) 27
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska: This game used to be one of the very best year-in-and-year-out. But the Cornhuskers were a bit of a dumpster fire recently under Scott Frost. He’s gone, but can they turn it around in just a week against the Sooners?
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA 38, NEBRASKA 27
UL Monroe at No. 2 Alabama: Yep, I’m taking a gimme here. This is a tough week and there are no more Top 25 vs. Top 25 matchups so I’ll pick the Crimson Tide to respond to last week’s near loss in a big way.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 56, UL MONROE 10
Last Week: 6-4, 60%
This season: 12-8, 60%