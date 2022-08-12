For the first time, a facility named “Acrisure Stadium” will host an event Saturday. That’s likely not an occurrence that merit savoring, but here are five things that will be worth watching when the Pittsburgh Steelers open their preseason schedule with a 7 p.m. game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Venue Formerly Known As Heinz Field:
1. QB or not QB, that is the question
It would be derelict to suggest any other storyline than the first starting quarterback competition during a Steelers preseason in more than a quarter century.
Mitch Trubisky will start Saturday, and every indication the Steelers have given since Trubisky was signed in March is that he likewise will be the starter for the regular-season opener Sept. 11 in Cincinnati. At this point, other than injury it seemingly would take a complete meltdown by Trubisky to somehow fall back on the depth chart. Trubisky has been the QB1 for all but a handful of snaps over the 23 organized team activities, minicamp and training camp team practice sessions.
But how will Trubisky look in a “real” game for the first time? Can Mason Rudolph continue to appear to be the most comfortable of the three quarterbacks who are getting reps? And of course, how will former Pitt star and first-round pick Kenny Pickett perform in his first professional game outing?
2. Curious about George
If the QB situation was no matter what going to run opposed as the No. 1 camp storyline, rookie George Pickens is the narrative that emerged more unexpectedly on an almost-daily basis at Saint Vincent College. A receiver from Georgia taken in the second round, Pickens has turned heads more than any member of this Steelers rookie class — and arguably more than any of the 90 players on the team’s camp roster.
But will the 6-foot-3, 200-pound wunderkind translate that propensity for playmaking from the practice fields to a true game setting? Wide receivers, perhaps more than any other position, tend to “pop” in drills and simulations in which players aren’t wearing pads and/or live tackling is not allowed. More than a few receivers have been camp stars on Chuck Noll Field but flopped when hostile opponents are raring to hit them — and scheming against their routes.
Pickens’ varied skillset would appear to leave him immune to such a disappointment. But it won’t be known with certainty until he proves it. And if he does, expect a highlight-reel play or two Saturday.
3. Above the (O-)line?
The Steelers prioritized improving their offensive line in free agency, signing a pair who they’ve installed as starters in right guard James Daniels and center Mason Cole. Addressing the position was a must after a season in which just about every objective and observational method graded the Steelers’ offensive line as one of the NFL’s worst in 2021.
It’s difficult to evaluate an o-line in practice, so how will the group of (left to right) tackle Dan Moore Jr., guard Kendrick Green, Cole, Daniels and tackle Chuks Okorafor mesh in a game? This season’s quarterbacks figure to hold onto the ball longer than the 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger did last season. This offense seems to have some good skill-position weapons — but if the o-line doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain, it won’t matter.
Saturday is the first chance to see tangible improvement.
4. There’s more than one battle
Quarterback gets all the headlines, but it’s not the only position at which players are competing to start or contribute.
The most all-or-nothing of the battles is at left guard, where the winner will play and the loser sit. Converted center Green is competing there against incumbent Kevin Dotson, but Dotson suffered an ankle injury at practice this week and is not expected to play Saturday.
The stakes are nearly as high at inside linebacker, where Devin Bush is being pushed by Robert Spillane. A 2019 No. 10 overall draft pick who had his fifth-year option declined by the Steelers, Bush surely will be labeled a “bust” if he can’t fend off the formerly undrafted Spillane.
Even the choice of who takes the first snap Saturday has intrigue. But regardless of that, if Spillane makes plays Saturday and Bush looks as tentative as he did at times last season, that could compel coaches to consider a permanent change at the position.
5. There’s more than 2 rookies
Pickett and Pickens understandably take up most of the oxygen in regards to attention among rookies at this camp. But they aren’t the only rookies to open eyes — and all of them will be making their professional game debuts Saturday.
Fans will get their first in-uniform look at diminutive-but-speedy receiver Calvin Austin III (a fourth-round pick), athletic defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (a third-rounder) and running back-turned-tight end Connor Heyward (sixth round), who happens to be defensive star Cameron Heyward’s little brother.
Seventh-round linebacker Mark Robinson has popped at camp, too, and Saturday he brings his talent from the SEC (Ole Miss) to the NFL. Among undrafted players, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if former Oklahoma State star Jaylen Warren led the Steelers in rushing against the Seahawks, or if former Wake Forest receiver Tyler Snead or South Carolina cornerback Carlins Platel made a “splash play” at Acrisure Stadium the same way they have over recent weeks at Saint Vincent.
Cornerback Chris Steele and running back Master Teague III are other undrafted rookies who might make an impact against the Seahawks.