Following a 33-32 victory by the defense in the program’s annual Blue-Gold spring game, the Pitt football team now heads into the summer continuing further preparations for the 2023 season. With spring camp finished, here are five takeaways from the Panthers 15 organized workouts and three intrasquad scrimmages:
1. Phil Jurkovec is the present, Christian Veilleux is the future
Unlike last year where Pat Narduzzi and his staff were adamant that a quarterback competition took place throughout camp, the Panthers wrapped up their spring season with a clear starter under center. After being named the starter by Narduzzi a few weeks back, Phil Jurkovec was the lone quarterback to take snaps with the first-team offense in Saturday’s spring game.
Jurkovec’s production was limited, as was his time on the field altogether. The graduate transfer completed five of his seven pass attempts for 51 yards, with a long of 21 yards. By the third quarter, his afternoon was finished. Yet, it was Jurkovec’s complete showing throughout the entire spring season that has his coaching staff convinced he’s the right man for the job.
“He had 15 consistent days out there,” offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. said of Jurkovec. “I thought he had a great spring. I saw him grow as a person. I saw him get better as a player. I saw 15 days of making good, decisive decisions, not only in the passing game but he made good run checks, good protection adjustments. ...I thought he had a great spring. I can’t wait to see where he takes it.”
While Jurkovec is clearly Pitt’s guy to start 2023, it looks like the Panthers also have his replacement for the following season ready in waiting with Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux. Few players on offense looked better than Veilluex in the spring game’s opening quarter — the redshirt sophomore led Pitt’s second-team offense on a 75-yard touchdown drive against the starting defense, completing six of seven passes including a 12-yard touchdown to LSU transfer Derrick Davis Jr.
“Christian did a great job making quick, decisive decisions,” Cignetti said. “He threw the ball with accuracy. We really made some nice plays that drive. Christian is a talented young man. We have a talented quarterback room. It’s not where he is but where he’s going to be. I’m really excited about where Christian is going as a quarterback.”
2. Look out for P.J. O’Brien
Pitt’s secondary has no shortage of talent. While fans are well aware of the Panthers loaded cornerback room, those playing a level back in the secondary might have an equal amount of star power ready to burst onto the scene. With Erick Hallett II and Brandon Hill both hoping to hear their names called in a few weekends during the 2023 NFL Draft, Pitt enters the upcoming season looking to replace a pair of multi-year starters at safety.
If production in the spring is any indication of what the Panthers roster has to offer, Pitt fans should be excited in what the team has with Phillip “P.J. O’Brien Jr. A junior out of Pompano Beach, FL, O’Brien has had to wait his turn for an opportunity to start.
Last fall O’Brien saw time on special teams along with being occasionally used in Pitt’s defensive packages for third-and-long situations. This year, however, O’Brien has the chance to go from role-player to key contributor.
“PJ has had a great spring,” defensive coordinator Randy Bates said. “... He hasn’t had a ton of snaps — he got some in the bowl game and continued to improve. We’re very excited about where he’s going. We think he’s going to be an outstanding player. He is an outstanding player.”
O’Brien shined in the spring game, making a pair of tackles while also returning an interception 50-yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter that ended up being the game’s turning point. Big plays have been the story all spring for O’Brien, whose helmet was covered with “takeaway” stickers he acquired by tallying numerous interceptions in head-to-head competition over the past few weeks.
Pitt’s aggressive defensive scheme demands a ton out of its secondary, especially for the player playing the field safety, who is often the lone help on deep balls. Damar Hamlin and Hallett both did an excellent job handling that high amount of pressure. O’Brien says he’s been preparing for years to ensure he’s able to fill their big shoes.
“I’ve just been putting in that extra effort, man,” O’Brien said Saturday. “It started from last season, getting everything from Erick Hallett. He was my road roommate. Before the games I would aggravate him because I would try to get all the information I could get so I could be ready when my time came. I knew I needed it — I needed to know everything about this position, field safety is probably the hardest position in college football.”
3. Defensive line is still the team’s heart beat
Perhaps for the first time in the Narduzzi era, Pitt’s defense might have more talent in its secondary than it does up front. Few teams throughout the country boast a better cornerback duo than Marquis Williams and M.J. Devonshire. Sixth-year senior A.J. Woods — another three year starter — makes the Panthers even tougher on the outside.
O’Brien, Javon McIntyre, Donovan McMillon and Stephon Hall are all currently competing for the two safety spots. The two players who don’t win the starting jobs will undoubtedly still see major time on the field this fall.
With at least seven defensive backs capable of starting at most other ACC programs, Pitt’s defensive backfield has a chance to be special in 2023. But while the group’s potential is high, they all understand that the defense’s overall success starts and ends in the trenches.
“Ain’t no competition, man,” O’Brien said. “None of this is possible without the defensive line. If the quarterback has all day, it’s sorry for us. We can’t do nothing.”
Despite replacing all four starters up front, Narduzzi and his staff believe the defensive line will continue to be one of the most productive units in the country. New starters like Dayon Hayes and Nahki Johnson enter 2023 hungry to make the most of their opportunity together as the position’s new wave.
“I think that’s bringing us all together,” Johnson said. “We came up with the term, ‘new era,’ because it really is a new era for the defensive line. Nobody really knows what we’re capable of but we do. Coach [ Charlie Partridge] could put anybody out there and I would trust any one of us out on that field.”
4. Punting problems solved?
Nothing seemed to bother Narduzzi more throughout the 2022 season than his team’s struggles on fourth-down. After cycling through three different punters throughout their 13 games, the Panthers entered the offseason determined to find an answer to their most glaring problem. Saturday showed the answer might be redshirt sophomore Caleb Junko.
Junko emerged as the top punter on Pitt’s roster last fall, earning significant playing time at the tail end of the season. In the final game of the year, Junko set a Sun Bowl record with an 85-yard punt against No. 18 UCLA.
This spring, special teams coordinator Andre Powell announced that Junko was in a battle with Elon transfer Jeff Yurk for the starting job. Based upon the results Saturday, there is a clear favorite heading into camp.
Junko punted four times, posting an average of 49.5 yards. One of his four punts was marked down inside the 20-yard-line. Yurk, meanwhile, was less productive, averaging 38.3 yards on his three punt attempts.
“Junko has been on fire all spring,” Narduzzi said Saturday. “Yurk didn’t have a great day with his 38-yard average. We spent a ton of time in spring ball on our punt team. We’re gonna be better, we’re not going to be where we were. ... We had to make improvements. I think Caleb Junko has done an outstanding job.”
5. No major injuries
Although Saturday’s beautiful weather made it hard for anyone to be in a sour mood, Narduzzi was especially chipper following his team’s scrimmage because none of his players finished spring ball with any significant injuries.
“We’re healthy,” Narduzzi said. “... To come out clean, we’re right where we need to be.”
A handful of projected starters were sidelined for Saturday’s Blue-Gold game. Tight end Gavin Bartholomew and receiver Daejon Reynolds — a transfer from Florida — were both unavailable on offense, while veteran defensive tackles David Green and Tyler Bentley were each inactive as well. However, all indications show each of the four aforementioned names will be back at full health for August, allowing the Panthers to enter camp with a healthy roster.