Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.