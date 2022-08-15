After viewing plenty of well-colored submissions, The Progress has announced its winners for its annual Clearfield County Fair Coloring Contest.

Each child colored a fair setting that was found in the annual fair special section.

Categories were ages 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. The most entries were submitted for the age category 5-8.

In each age category, first place was awarded $25, second was awarded $15 and third was awarded $10. This year’s winners are:

2-4

  1. Jade Esposti
  2. Nora Kolesar
  3. Aria Riccadonna

5-8

  1. Kase Starek
  2. Andrew Rauch
  3. Kloe Kolesar

9-12

  1. Danika Yingling
  2. Linda Miller
  3. Solara Lopez

Winners can come to The Progress office with a parent to claim their prize between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos