Monday

Boys Basketball

Bellefonte at Clearfield, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m.

Mount Union at Moshannon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Brockway, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at Mount Union, canceled, Mo Valley wins by forfeit

West Branch at Northern Cambria (varsity only), 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Clearfield at Curwensville, 7:15 p.m.

Glendale at West Branch (varsity only), 6:30 p.m.

Ferndale at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ferndale at Harmony, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

St. Marys at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at Redbank Valley, 7 p.m.

Swimming and Diving

St. Marys at Clearfield, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Juniata Valley at Curwensville, (varsity only), 7 p.m.

St. Marys at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.

St.Joseph's Academy at West Branch, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Curwensville at Clearfield, 7:15 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Bellefonte, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Girls Basketball

Huntingdon at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Curwensville at Brockway, 7 p.m.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Harmony at Glendale, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

District 6 class AA at Altoona Fieldhouse, 10:30 a.m.

Swimming and Diving

Clearfield at Bradford, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Wrestling

District 6 class AA at Altoona Fieldhouse, TBA

Sunday

No events scheduled

Feb. 21

No events scheduled

Feb. 22

No events scheduled

Feb. 23

No events scheduled

Feb. 24

No events scheduled

Feb. 25

Wrestling

Southwest Regional Tournament at Peters Township H.S., TBA

Feb. 26

Wrestling

Southwest Regional Tournament at Peters Township H.S, TBA

Feb. 27

No events scheduled

Feb. 28

No events scheduled

March 1

March 2

March 3

March 4

Swimming and Diving

District 9 Championships

at Clearfield, TBA

March 5

Swimming and Diving

District 9 Championships

at Clearfield, TBA

March 6

March 7

March 8

March 9

March 10

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

March 11

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

March 12

Wrestling

PIAA Championships

