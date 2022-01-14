Here are the high school girls basketball statistical leaders for Progressland through games played 1-15-22
KEY: CL — Clearfield, CU — Curwensville, G — Glendale, H — Harmony, MV — Moshannon Valley, PO — Philipsburg-Osceola, WB — West Branch.
TEAM LEADERS
POINTS PER GAME
Glendale;48.5
Clearfield;42.4
West Branch;31.9
Harmony;26.4
Curwensville;25.5
Mo Valley;23.7
Philipsburg-Osceola;22.9
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
;Team;FTM;FTA;%
West Branch;39;66;59.1
Clearfield;142;244;58.2
Philipsburg-Osceola;61;110;55.5
Glendale;47;102;46.1
Curwensville;43;102;42.2
Moshannon Valley;33;97;34.0
Harmony;36;109;33.0
3-POINTERS PER GAME
West Branch;2.7
Clearfield;2.6
Glendale;2.5
Philipsburg-Osceola;1.4
Curwensville;1.4
Mo Valley;1.2
Harmony;0.6
INDIVIDUAL
POINTS PER GAME
Minyhah Easterling, G;18.7
Sherri Kephart, H;13.1
Emma Hipps, CL;12.9
Cayleigh Walker, CL;11.4
Jenna Mertz, WB;10.6
Alyssa Bakaysa, CU;9.8
Madison McCoy, MV;8.5
Khenndyl Sharrer, PO;8.1
Alyssa Sinclair, G;8.0
Riley Ryen, CL;7.4
Katrina Cowder, WB;7.2
Riley Best, G;6.7
Riley Wharton, MV;6.5
Skylar Pentz, CU;6.4
FREE THROW PERCENTAGE
(Minimum 10 attempts)
;Name;FTM;FTA;%
Jenna Mertz, WB;19;25;76.0
Riley Ryen, CL;16;22;72.7
Alyssa Bakaysa, CU;17;24;70.8
Lily Warlow, PO;10;15;66.7
Reagan Thorp, PO;7;11;63.6
Riley Best, G;8;13;61.5
Cayleigh Walker, CL;33;55;60.0
Emma Hipps, CL;53;91;58.2
Camden Potter, PO;8;14;57.1
Minyhah Easterling, G;15;27;55.6
3-POINTERS
Riley Ryen, CL;15
Madison McCoy; MV;10
Allie Shingledecker, WB;10
Casey Kuhn, G;9
Riley Best, G;8
Skylar Pentz, CU;7
Camden Potter, PO;7
Erin Godin, WB;6
Emma Hipps, CL;6
Lauryn Kitchen, CL;5
Minyhah Easterling, G;5