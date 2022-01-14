Here are the high school girls basketball statistical leaders for Progressland through games played 1-15-22

KEY: CL — Clearfield, CU — Curwensville, G — Glendale, H — Harmony, MV — Moshannon Valley, PO — Philipsburg-Osceola, WB — West Branch.

TEAM LEADERS

POINTS PER GAME

Glendale;48.5

Clearfield;42.4

West Branch;31.9

Harmony;26.4

Curwensville;25.5

Mo Valley;23.7

Philipsburg-Osceola;22.9

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

;Team;FTM;FTA;%

West Branch;39;66;59.1

Clearfield;142;244;58.2

Philipsburg-Osceola;61;110;55.5

Glendale;47;102;46.1

Curwensville;43;102;42.2

Moshannon Valley;33;97;34.0

Harmony;36;109;33.0

3-POINTERS PER GAME

West Branch;2.7

Clearfield;2.6

Glendale;2.5

Philipsburg-Osceola;1.4

Curwensville;1.4

Mo Valley;1.2

Harmony;0.6

INDIVIDUAL

POINTS PER GAME

Minyhah Easterling, G;18.7

Sherri Kephart, H;13.1

Emma Hipps, CL;12.9

Cayleigh Walker, CL;11.4

Jenna Mertz, WB;10.6

Alyssa Bakaysa, CU;9.8

Madison McCoy, MV;8.5

Khenndyl Sharrer, PO;8.1

Alyssa Sinclair, G;8.0

Riley Ryen, CL;7.4

Katrina Cowder, WB;7.2

Riley Best, G;6.7

Riley Wharton, MV;6.5

Skylar Pentz, CU;6.4

FREE THROW PERCENTAGE

(Minimum 10 attempts)

;Name;FTM;FTA;%

Jenna Mertz, WB;19;25;76.0

Riley Ryen, CL;16;22;72.7

Alyssa Bakaysa, CU;17;24;70.8

Lily Warlow, PO;10;15;66.7

Reagan Thorp, PO;7;11;63.6

Riley Best, G;8;13;61.5

Cayleigh Walker, CL;33;55;60.0

Emma Hipps, CL;53;91;58.2

Camden Potter, PO;8;14;57.1

Minyhah Easterling, G;15;27;55.6

3-POINTERS

Riley Ryen, CL;15

Madison McCoy; MV;10

Allie Shingledecker, WB;10

Casey Kuhn, G;9

Riley Best, G;8

Skylar Pentz, CU;7

Camden Potter, PO;7

Erin Godin, WB;6

Emma Hipps, CL;6

Lauryn Kitchen, CL;5

Minyhah Easterling, G;5

