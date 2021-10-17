WILD TURKEY (Male or Female): WMU 2B (Shotgun, bow and arrow, and muzzleloading firearms only) – Oct. 30-Nov. 19 and Nov. 24-26; WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E – Oct. 30-Nov. 6; WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D and 4C – Oct. 30-Nov. 13; WMUs 2C, 2D and 2E – Oct. 30-Nov. 13 and Nov. 24-26; WMU 5B (Shotgun, bow and arrow, and muzzleloading firearms only) – Nov. 2-4; WMUs 5A, 5C and 5D – CLOSED TO FALL TURKEY HUNTING. Rifles and handguns are restricted statewide, except muzzleloading.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): Special season for eligible junior hunters, with required license, and mentored hunters 16 and under – April 23, 2022. Only 1 spring gobbler may be taken during this hunt. Hunting hours end at noon.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): April 30-May 31, 2022. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From April 30-May 14, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 16-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Sept. 18-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21 and Nov. 22-26. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMU 5B): Oct. 2-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; and Nov. 15-19. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Oct. 16-Nov. 6.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 16-23. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 21-23, Junior and Senior License Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 20; Sunday, Nov. 21; and Nov. 22-23. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 1B, 2C, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Nov. 27, Sunday, Nov. 28, Nov. 29-Dec. 4. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 2B, 5B, 5C and 5D): Nov. 27, Sunday, Nov. 28, Nov. 29-Dec. 11. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 11-25.
ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Nov. 1-6. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK, LATE: Jan. 1-8, 2022
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D: Sept. 18-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20, Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-26 and Dec. 27-Jan. 29, 2022. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license. One antlered deer per hunting license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Oct. 2-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-19; and Dec. 27-Jan. 17, 2022. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 16-23. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS SPECIAL FIREARMS (Statewide): Oct. 21-23. Junior and Senior License Holders, Mentored Youth Permit Holders, Disabled Person Permit (to use a vehicle) Holders, and Pennsylvania residents serving on active duty in U.S. Armed Services or in the U.S. Coast Guard only, with required antlerless license. Also included are persons who have reached or will reach their 65th birthday in the year of the application for a license and hold a valid adult license, or qualify for license and fee exemptions under section 2706. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Nov. 27; Sunday, Nov. 28; and Nov. 29-Dec. 11. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 27-Jan. 17, 2022. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Dec. 27-Jan. 29, 2022. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS EXTENDED REGULAR FIREARMS: (WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D): Dec. 27-Jan. 29, 2022. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS (Military Bases): Hunting permitted on days established by the U.S. Department of the Army at Letterkenny Army Depot, Franklin County; New Cumberland Army Depot, York County; and Fort Detrick, Raven Rock Site, Adams County. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
2021-22
FURBEARER
HUNTING SEASONS
COYOTES: No closed season. Unlimited. Outside of any big game season (deer, bear, elk and turkey), coyotes may be taken with a hunting license or a furtaker license, and without wearing orange. During any big game season, coyotes may be taken while lawfully hunting big game or with a furtaker license.
FOXES: Oct. 23-Feb. 19, 2022; Unlimited. Sunday hunting permitted.
RACCOONS: Oct. 23-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-27; Sunday, Nov. 28; and Nov. 29-Feb. 19, 2022.
OPOSSUM, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: No closed season, except during the firearms deer season. No Sunday hunting with the exceptions of Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28. No limits.
BOBCAT (WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Jan. 8-Feb. 2, 2022. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
PORCUPINES: Oct. 9-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; and Nov. 22-Jan. 29, 2022. (3 daily, season limit of 10).
2021-22
TRAPPING SEASONS
MINKS and MUSKRATS: Nov. 20-Jan. 9, 2022. Unlimited.
COYOTES, FOXES, OPOSSUMS, RACCOONS, STRIPED SKUNKS and WEASELS: Oct. 23-Feb. 20, 2022. No limit.
COYOTES and FOXES, CABLE RESTRAINTS (Statewide): Dec. 26-Feb. 20, 2022. No limit. Participants must pass cable restraint certification course.
BEAVERS (Statewide): Dec. 18-March 31, 2022 (Limits vary depending on WMU).
BOBCATS (WMUs 2A, 2B, 2C, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 18-Jan. 9, 2022. One bobcat per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
FISHERS (WMUs 1B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D and 4E): Dec. 18-Jan. 2, 2022. One fisher per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
RIVER OTTERS (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2F, 3C and 3D): Feb. 12-19, 2022. One river otter per license year. Licensed furtakers may obtain one permit each.
2021-22
MIGRATORY
GAME BIRD SEASONS
DUCKS:
North Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 9-23, and Nov. 16-Jan. 8.
South Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 9-16, and Nov. 23-Jan. 22.
Northwest Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Oct. 9-Dec. 4, and Dec. 28-Jan. 8.
Lake Erie Zone: Ducks, sea ducks, coots and mergansers, Nov. 1-Jan. 8.
Total Duck Bag Limits: 6 daily, 18 in possession of any species, except for the following restrictions: daily limit may not include more than 2 mallards including 1 hen mallard, 2 black ducks, 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail, 1 mottled duck, 1 fulvous whistling duck, 4 eiders, 4 long-tailed ducks, and 4 scoters. Daily limit for scaup varies; see below. Possession limits are three times the daily limits.
Scaup Bag Limits: North Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 9-23 and Nov. 16-Dec. 16; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 17-Jan. 8. Northwest Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 9-Nov. 24; 2 scaup daily, Nov. 25-Dec. 4 and Dec. 28-Jan. 8. South Zone: 1 scaup daily, Oct. 9-16 and Nov. 23-Dec. 30; 2 scaup daily, Dec. 31-Jan. 22. Lake Erie Zone: 2 scaup daily, Nov. 1-23; 1 scaup daily, Nov. 24-Jan. 8.
MERGANSERS: 5 daily, 15 in possession (not more than 2 hooded mergansers daily, 6 hooded in possession).
COOTS: 15 daily, 45 in possession.
CANADA GEESE (includes WHITE-FRONTED GEESE):
Resident Population Goose Zone (RP): All of Pennsylvania except for the Southern James Bay Population and the Atlantic Population zone. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Oct. 23-Nov. 26, Dec. 13-Jan. 15, and Feb. 4-Feb. 26 (5-goose daily bag limit in latter 3 segments).
Southern James Bay Population Zone (SJBP): The area north of I-80 and west of I-79 including in the city of Erie west of Bay Front Parkway to and including the Lake Erie Duck zone (Lake Erie, Presque Isle and the area within 150 yards of Lake Erie Shoreline). Sept. 1-25 (5-goose daily bag limit); and Oct. 23-Nov. 26 and Dec. 20-Feb. 12 (3-goose daily bag limit in latter 2 segments).
Exception: During the September season in the area south of SR 198 from the Ohio state line to intersection of SR 18, SR 18 south to SR 618, SR 618 south to US Route 6, US Route 6 east to US Route 322/SR 18, US Route 322/SR 18 west to intersection of SR 3013, SR 3013 south to the Crawford/ Mercer County line.
The season is Sept. 1-11. The daily bag limit is 1, possession limit 3; except on SGL 214 where the season is closed to September goose hunting.
Atlantic Population Zone (AP): The area east of SR 97 from Maryland State Line to the intersection of SR 194, east of SR 194 to intersection of US Route 30, south of US Route 30 to SR 441, east of SR 441 to SR 743, east of SR 743 to intersection of I-81, east of I-81 to intersection of I-80, south of I-80 to New Jersey state line. Sept. 1-25 (8-goose daily bag limit); and Nov. 23-26 and Dec. 24-Jan. 22 (1-goose daily bag limit in latter two segments).
Exception: Areas inside the goose hunting areas at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area and State Game Lands 46 have a season limit of one and shall be closed during the September season.
BRANT (All Zones): Oct. 9-Dec. 6. 2 daily, 6 in possession.
LIGHT GEESE (Snow Geese and Ross’ Geese):
Atlantic Population Zone:
Regular: Oct. 1-Jan. 29, 25 daily, no possession limit.
Conservation Hunt: Jan. 31 – April 22; 25 daily, no possession limit.
Southern James Bay Population Zone:
Regular: Oct. 12-Feb. 12; 25 daily, no possession limit.
Conservation Hunt: Feb. 14 – April 22; 25 daily, no possession limit.
Resident Population Zone:
Regular: Oct. 26-Feb. 26; 25 daily, no possession limit.
Conservation Hunt: Feb. 28 – April 22; 25 daily, no possession limit.
HARLEQUIN DUCKS, and TUNDRA and TRUMPETER SWANS: No open season.
Junior, Veteran and Active Duty Military Days:
Sept. 25; Open to licensed junior hunters ages 12-16, when properly accompanied, for ducks, mergansers, gallinules and coots, and Canada goose as permitted. Same daily bag limits as regular season. Hunting hours to close at sunset.
Statewide
Youth only – Sept. 25
North Zone
Youth, veterans and active military – Nov. 6
Veterans and active military only – Jan. 15
Northwest Zone
Youth, veterans and active military – Dec. 18
Veterans and active military only – Jan. 15
Lake Erie Zone
Youth, veterans and active military – Oct. 23
Veterans and active military only – Jan. 15
South Zone
Youth, veterans and active military – Nov. 13
Veterans and active military only – Jan. 29
DOVES: Sept. 1-Nov. 26, and Dec. 16-Jan. 1. 15 daily, 45 in possession.
WOODCOCK: Oct. 16-Nov. 26, and Dec. 13-22. 3 daily, 9 in possession.
COMMON SNIPE: Oct. 16-Nov. 26, and Dec. 13-22. 8 daily, 24 in possession.
GALLINULES: Sept. 1-Nov. 20. 3 daily, 9 in possession.
VIRGINIA AND SORA RAILS: Sept. 1-Nov. 20. Bag limits by single species or in the aggregate; 3 daily, 9 in possession.
CLAPPER AND KING RAILS: No open season.
2021-22
FALCONRY SEASONS
No open season during the regular firearms deer season. No hunting on Sundays with the exceptions of Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
SQUIRRELS (combined): Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (6 daily, 18 possession).
BOBWHITE QUAIL: Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (8 daily, 24 possession).
RUFFED GROUSE: Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (2 daily, 6 possession).
COTTONTAIL RABBITS: Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (4 daily, 12 possession).
SNOWSHOE OR VARYING HARES: Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (1 daily, 3 possession).
RINGNECK PHEASANTS (Male or Female combined): Sept. 1-March 31, 2022 (2 daily, 6 possession).
No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
Seasons and bag limits for next license year (July 1-June 30) are preliminarily approved by the Board of Commissioner’s at their January meeting and finally adopted at the April meeting.