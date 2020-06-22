As the school year was winding down, I discovered I needed some materials to plan for next year. I went into the school and saw office workers answering phones and organizing the end-of-year paperwork every school has to do. I walked down the halls and saw our custodians diligently cleaning every space in the school. It occurred to me that these groups of people are often overlooked when people talk about education.
Take our custodians for example. I have worked in three different school buildings in my teaching career, and I can honestly tell you that, from my experience, we have the best custodians in my current building. I used to work in a school that couldn’t keep custodians more than a few months at a time, so things went unfixed and barely cleaned. At my current school, my room looks brand new every morning. And if you have a problem, they’re quick to get to you.
I don’t know how they do it, either! Kids are rude and unaware of the diligence of the people working in the background, so when they want to do their little rebellions against administration or teachers, they often trash a bathroom as a “That’ll teach them!” Well, we don’t usually see if because our custodians are the ones who go into the worst aspect of public schooling: bathrooms. Somehow, after unclogging toilets and cleaning up messes, custodians still come back to work the next morning or evening. I’ve always said they deserve hazard pay.
The secretaries also deserve a shout-out. I live in mortal dread of the secretaries at my current job retiring. People often see the administrators, teachers, and school counselors as the ones who keep the school running, but they’ve never seen a great school or athletic secretary at work. Without them, we’d be doomed.
So, my little rumination on custodians and sectaries reminded me that there are lots of unsung heroes in our lives. The kid who brought my groceries out to my car for a curbside pickup. The food businesses who do the right thing and wear gloves and masks even though it’s inconvenient – like the Meadows, by the way, while other ice cream places are ignoring the best practices during a pandemic, they’re masked and professional. What about the nursing home workers who are not only caring for the most fragile among us, they’re doing it during a time that visits from family members are virtually impossible, so they have to act more like family than they already do? And though they’re currently embattled by a certain Tweeter in Chief, the postal workers who get our mail and Amazon packages to us every day. I just finished an Iron Man run from eBay, and the post office brought me my comics in a timely manner. You forget that for as little as we actually pay for the Post Office, they can get a letter from one end of the country to the other in a couple of days. No way it’ll be that cheap and efficient when we let a for-profit company take over, which is the eventual end goal, I’m sure.
That paragraph isn’t an exhaustive list of unsung heroes. They don’t have a flag for us to wave. They don’t have a banner along Main Street. They don’t get mentioned in valedictorian speeches. But they keep our lives running so we can do our jobs, get our stuff, or binge Duck Tales on Disney+. As we’re going green and eventually phasing out restrictions, they have been working tirelessly to keep the country going – more tirelessly than any politician.
I’m not asking you to do anything special. I’m not asking for a social media post or anything. Every time I walk past a custodian at my school, I try to thank them for being awesome. Make that part of your day, and I think you’ll find it has a better cumulative effect that a Facebook frame or a bumper sticker.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd. You can reach him at bundycolumn@gmail.com.