NEW YORK — German fifth seed Alexander Zverev moved into his second consecutive Grand Slam semifinal and first in New York by recovering from a poor opening set to defeat Croatian Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 on Tuesday.
Later at Arthur Ashe stadium, Japan’s Naomi Osaka returned to the US Open semifinals for a second time in three years by overpowering world No. 93 Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4 to set up an intriguing showdown against American 28th seed Jennifer Brady.
Zverev entered the clash with his fellow 23-year-old trailing 3-1 in their head-to-head series, including a second-round defeat to Coric at Flushing Meadows three years ago.
On Tuesday, the tension was palpable and was reflected in the sub-par level of play, with both players clearly aware of the massive opportunity at hand as the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are all out of the tournament. This guarantees a first-time men’s Grand Slam champion will be crowned on Sunday.
Osaka, who stepped on court wearing a mask emblazoned with George Floyd’s name in honor of the African American man who was killed by police in Minneapolis in May, extended her winning streak to nine matches in a row.
The win takes her into the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time since she was crowned champion at the 2019 Australian Open.
A break in the third game of the second set saw the 22-year-old Osaka surge ahead and it was enough to guide her closer to a third major title.