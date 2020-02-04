Curwensville wrestler Zach Holland has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 1. Holland followed up a first-place finish in the 138-pound weight class at the Fred Bell Tournament by going 3-0 in dual meet action the next week.
He had two pins and a forfeit to help the Golden Tide go 2-1 during the week. Holland is 25-0 on the season.
“Zach has been working very hard this year in the room,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “He has been putting in a lot of extra time in the room and traveling to get different partners. He has battled through a lot the last couple years with injuries. It’s been nice to see what he’s been able to do when healthy. Zach is a really good teammate and has helped our team grow.”