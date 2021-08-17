CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team graduated quite a few starters last season, including Nate Hryn, who made the cut at the District 9 Tournament the past three seasons.
Add Mike Daniel, Chase Graham and Mike McCracken to the list of departures and the Golden Tide are going to have quite a new look on the course in 2021.
“We definitely lost a lot of experience from last year,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “Nate was my team captain for three years, and he was a huge part of the team. We did lose an awful thought from last year.
“That’s the thing with a single-A school. You have some up years, and we had three pretty good years, but it’s tough for a school our size to have good years all the time. But these kids bust their hump. We’re young and we just need to get more varsity experience.”
Despite the heavy losses to graduation, Curwensville does return seven letterwinners, including its only senior Evan Losey. Junior letterwinners Landon Bailor, Kaceton Ciamacco, Ty Colton, Dane Johnston, Phin Mileski and Zach Peters also return.
“Evan is our only senior and I’m hoping that he takes a leadership role,” Bookhamer said. “I think Kaceton Ciamacco and Evan Peters are going to really contribute this year. They were supporting characters last year, and I’m going to need them to step up and be leaders and carry the team this year.
“Landon Bailor has been looking pretty good this summer. He spent some time golfing in California. Ty, Finn and Dane are right there as well.”
Joining the seven upperclassmen on the squad are sophomore Grant Swanson and freshmen Davis Fleming, Alex Murawski and Wyatt Stephens.
“We have a couple newcomers that look like they’re going to be good players,” Bookhamer said. “It’s just going to take a little time to get everything put together. Any of those 11 could start this year on varsity. It’s going to be a fluid situation throughout the year.”
Curwensville will be playing some new teams this year as it joined the Inter County Conference in all sports. Teams like Bellwood-Antis, Claysburg-Kimmel and Everett are newcomers to the schedule, while many of the usual suspects like Brockway, Brookville and Clearfield (to name a few) remain.
Bookhamer says goals this year for the Golden Tide are more geared toward personal growth and improvement.
“I’m not really concerned about the wins and losses this year,” he said. “We’re in a new conference and I just want to be competitive. As long as the guys are getting personal bests and lowering their scores, I’m happy.
“My thing is, ‘if you’re doing your personal best, I don’t care if you win or lose. It’s all about inside yourself. If you go out and improve a little every day, even if you’re a bad golfer, eventually you’re going to get good.’”
And in the grand scheme, Bookhamer is most concerned about providing the boys on the team with an interest in the sport that lasts.
“The wins and losses come and go, but if I can introduce these kids to a lifelong passion for the game of golf, then I’ve done my job,” Bookhamer said.
Curwensville opens the season today at Everett.
Roster
Seniors
*Evan Losey.
Juniors
*Landon Bailor, *Kaceton Ciamacco, *Ty Colton, *Dane Johnston, *Phin Mileski, *Zach Peters.
Sophomores
Grant Swanson.
Freshmen
Davis Fleming, Alex Murawski, Wyatt Stephens.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
20—at Everett, 1 p.m. 23—at DuBois Central Catholic, 10 a.m. 26—at Bellwood-Antis, TBA. 30—Brockway. 31—Bellwood-Antis.
September
2—at Punxsutawney. 7—at DuBois Central Catholic. 8—Everett/Brookville. 13—Punxsutawney. 14—at DuBois. 16—DuBois. 22—Clearfield/DuBois Central Catholic. 23—at Brockway. 29—at Claysburg-Kimmel, TBA.
October
4—at Clearfield.
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless noted