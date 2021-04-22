Three local young men are making a valuable contribution to their communities and are contributing to the hope for sustaining the future among their sponsoring volunteer fire departments.
During times when the number of active firefighters are decreasing, these three bring hope for the future.
Isaac Ellias, a senior at Harmony Area Jr./Sr. High School, is part of Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co.’s junior emergency services program, Dakota McClellan, a senior at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School is junior firefighter for Glendale Area Volunteer Fire Co., and Scott Collins, a student at PA Cyber Charter School, a junior member of Irvona Fire Co. All three are working towards firefighter certification.
They are part of their fire companies’ junior emergency services program — a program that creates a system to transition youth age 14-17 into local emergency services providers such as fire departments.
All young men told The Progress they want to be firefighters because they are inspired either by a family member or a friend who is or was an active firefighter and because they want to serve their communities.
Ellias, who recently celebrated his 18th birthday which allows him to transition to certified firefighter status by having completed the required training and taking an examination in a few months and who has also completed training to become an emergency medical technician, said, “I wanted to join the fire department because I like the idea of providing emergency services to my community. Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co. fire Chief, Jason Sunderland, had a big influence on my decision to further my firefighter training and pursue my EMT license. Sunderland’s wife, Carla Sunderland, who is a paramedic with Hastings Area Ambulance Service, also had a big influence on my decision to pursue my EMT certification,” he explained.
McClellan and Collins, both have family members who have or currently serve as firefighters and have long been involved in helping their communities. “Firefighting runs in my family. I just have a strong desire to help others as best as I can,” McClellan said.
“I wanted to join the Irvona Fire Co. because my family has a long line of succession with the fire service,” Collins said. His family has numerous firefighters including his father, grandfathers, uncles and cousins. “I also want to be able to back my Dad up and follow in his footsteps,” he added.
Sunderland said family ties to a fire company are a strong influence on why a small number of young men and women become junior firefighters. “Our junior program goes in spells, if I can get one to join and they often bring a friend in,” he explained.
He gives young people who complete the junior emergency services program a lot of credit for having the self-discipline and dedication necessary to complete the required hours of training and certification required to transition into firefighting. “You’re looking at 170 hours of training before you can become a firefighter. In Isaac’s case, he also took the EMT course –that’s just as much work, He’s pushing 500 hours of training.”
Sunderland said Westover received a grant to assist the fire company with helping it maintain existing volunteers or recruit new ones. The Federal Emergency Management Agency provided a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response. SAFER was created to provide direct funding to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained front line firefighters in their communities. The goal of SAFER is to enhance fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the National Fire Protection Association’s codes and standards.
Irvona’s Chief Dudley Spencer II said his company’s junior firefighter program is a long-standing one. He said in most cases the young men and women who join come to the program because a family member has kindled a strong emotion in them to come to the aid of their community and those in need. “Most of juniors come through because they have a family member who is a firefighter. Most have a father, mother, brother, sister or grandfather who has served or is serving,” Spencer said.
He said a youth can join the program when they are 14. “Much of what they do at that age is assist in caring for equipment and taking their training. They can’t fight a fire. They have four years of observing and learning all they can. There are a lot of things they are not allowed to do but we try to keep them as involved as we can to keep them interested in continuing. They are building team work skills and their character during that time,” he explained.
All three young men said they hope to continue on the path to becoming a certified firefighter. McClellan is planning to attend Penn State University, Altoona campus, this fall to study nursing. Ellias will be attending the University of Pittsburgh this fall to study biology as part of the pre-medicine track. He said he hopes to have a career as an anesthesiologist.
Collins, 14, said he is unsure of his future plans yet but noted he wants to continue volunteering as a firefighter. “Firefighting fits into my future plans very well. I want to be able to help to serve and protect my community, my family and friends.”
Spencer and Sunderland said for volunteer fire companies to continue in the future they need even more young people to become interested in becoming firefighters.
“This program means a lot to the future of local fire companies. The number of firefighters is dwindling all over the state. It’s really hard to get people interested in serving,” Spencer said, noting if it weren’t for the junior firefighter program he would not have joined the company.
“There are a lot of hours involved and many sacrifices but fire companies need willing people to serve. It doesn’t have to be my fire company but I want to encourage people to get involved with any fire department. We need them,” he said.