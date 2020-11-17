A few people have been asking me lately if I was watching much college football this year since I haven’t been doing my weekly column.
The answer? Absolutely.
But I haven’t been doing the column like year’s past because I honestly didn’t think we’d get this far.
As much as I love college football, I wasn’t so sure it was a good idea to go through with it during the pandemic — and I don’t really think I was wrong to think that way.
It may have taken longer than I expected, but COVID is completely wreaking havoc on the sport.
There were 15 games canceled or postponed last week. And there are already six on the shelf this week.
And while I love college football, the quality of play this year is not what I’m used to. Quarterbacks seem more inaccurate, receivers are dropping a lot of passes, defenders are missing all kinds of tackles and, oh my, the penalties. I feel like there are some games that feature that yellow piece of laundry on every other snap.
Of course, all that can be explained because of the lack of practice time afforded players due to COVID restrictions as well as far more youngsters playing, with a lot of upperclassmen opting out.
Still, I have enjoyed watching the games. And truth be told, the way that some conferences started well after others has made it easy to watch some teams or games that I never would have been able to with a normal schedule.
And lately with so many games being impacted, there have been opportunities to see some matchups because networks had to make changes to their coverage. It’s no secret I enjoy watching the service academies, especially Army, which was not supposed to be on television this past week.
But due to all the cancelations, the Black Knights’ game with Tulane ended up being covered and I was able to get it on the DVR.
I haven’t kept track of how many games I’ve watched this season, but it’s been a lot. Maybe I’ll go back through the DVR and see how many games I’ve viewed and how many different teams Ive seen.
Every week that I still get to watch college football is a good week, whether the normal level of play is on par with past seasons or not.
Because as we all have seen over and over in 2020, things can change in an instant.