With the coronavirus wrecking havoc on everything from the economy, people’s jobs, supplies of daily needs often taken for granted and most importantly the health care system, it was certainly only a matter of time before a professional sports league was forced to move from postponing games to canceling a season.
The first casualty, unfortunately, is the XFL.
While there are a lot of more important things to worry about right now, things like professional sports can provide people with something to talk about, something to watch, something to take their minds off other pressing matters for a while. And since there are no live sports to watch, we’ll have to get our fix from discussing things like NFL free agency or the upcoming draft.
And NFL free agency is about to get impacted a little by the XFL, which has given its players the ability to sign with the big boys.
I applaud the XFL for taking this step, knowing that as things change daily on the coronavirus front, there was likely no chance the league was going to be able to hold its playoffs. So why not allow the league’s stars like quarterbacks PJ Walker and Jordan Ta’amu, wide receivers Kam Phillips and Dan Williams and tight end Donald Parham, to name a few, the chance to sign with the NFL or CFL?
Despite only getting to play half its regular season before being forced to shut down due to circumstances beyond its control, I feel the XFL was a smashing success. The mantra of the XFL was ‘For the love of football’ and it certainly fit.
It gave fringe NFL players as well as others working back from injury or tough breaks the exposure they needed to get another shot at their dream.
And it gave football fanatics such as myself a chance to not have to wait so long for the next NFL or NCAA season to start.
Pretty much every other major sport (MLB, NHL, NBA, NASCAR, PGA) has seasons that stretch out over seven or eight months or more. Football fans only get about five.
And the football was solid, the innovations were interesting and the telecasts were professional and fun to watch. Who didn’t like the beer snake in DC or the interviewing of a player right after he had gotten ejected or the fun of celebrations without getting penalized?
The XFL and its owner Vince McMahon learned from the multitude of mistakes that were made the first time around and provided a good product.
The XFL has said it will be back in 2021 and McMahon’s pockets are deep enough that it should happen.
The league deserves another chance at putting on their show for a full season — for the love of football.