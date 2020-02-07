Landry Jones is considered the face of the upstart XFL, but the former Pittsburgh Steelers backup apparently won’t be under center when his team, the Dallas Renegades, make their debut this weekend.
Jones, 29, is dealing with a knee injury that reportedly will keep him from playing in the opener. He will be replaced by former Minnesota and East Carolina quarterback Philip Nelson.
Jones was released by the Steelers in the cutdown before the 2018 NFL season, and he struggled to find work for most of that season aside from a three-week stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After working a construction job for a few weeks in his native Dallas, Jones spent two months on the Oakland Raiders offseason roster before being released and signing with the XFL, which is returning after a 19-year absence.
Jones, one of the league’s highest-paid and highest-profile players, is among more than two dozen XFL players with connections to the Steelers or the region.
Others on the Renegades roster include cornerback Dashaun Phillips, linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive end Winston Craig, who each spent time in training camp or on the practice squad with the Steelers.
Former Pitt player James Folston and Duquesne linebacker Christian Kuntz are on the Dallas roster. Kuntz, who was with the Steelers late in the 2019 preseason, is the Renegades’ long snapper.
Among the players on the D.C. Defenders are former Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers, who signed with the XFL after he was released by the Steelers late in the 2019 preseason.
The Defenders also have a pair of former Steelers defensive backs in Doran Grant and Shamarko Thomas.
Former Pitt offensive lineman Dorian Johnson is the first-team left guard for the Defenders, and DeAndre Thompkins of Penn State is listed as a starting wide receiver.
Carnegie Mellon grad Brian Khoury was drafted by DC as a defensive end but made the team as a long snapper. Former Gannon wide receiver Tyler Palka also made the opening roster.
The Houston Roughnecks will start former Steelers’ third-round pick Sammie Coates at wide receiver.
Among the other Roughnecks players with Steelers ties are defensive linemen Johnny Maxey, Cashaud Lyons and Greg Gilmore.
The Los Angeles Wildcats count former Penn State player Saeed Blacknall among its wide receivers.
Former Steelers offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride is head coach of the New York Guardians.
His wide receivers coach is Mike Miller, a graduate of Clarion and Robert Morris who was a quality control coach with the Steelers and offensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals.
The Guardians kicker is Matt McCrane, who kicked for the Steelers and made three field goals in the 2018 season finale against Cincinnati.
New York’s secondary includes former West Virginia safety Dravon Askew-Henry of Aliquippa, who was in training camp last year with the Steelers, in addition to Jamar Summers and Jeannette native Demetrious Cox.
Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin is the starter for the Guardians.
One of his linemen is guard Garrett Brumfield, who was in training camp with the Steelers in 2019.
The St. Louis BattleHawks have a distinctive Western Pennsylvania flair on its coaching staff. South Fayette’s Jonathan Hayes, a former Steelers tight end, is the St. Louis head coach, and his brother Jay Hayes, a former Steelers assistant, is on his staff as co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach.
The BattleHawks’ other co-defensive coordinator is Matt Raich, a former assistant with the Steelers under Bill Cowher.
Former Pitt player and Steelers defensive coordinator Tim Lewis is the team’s defensive backs coach.
Among the St. Louis players with ties to the Steelers are linebacker Terence Garvin and defensive tackle Casey Sayles. Will Clarke of Allderdice and West Virginia also is on the defensive line along with former Pitt player Dewayne Hendrix.
For the Seattle Dragons, former Steelers linebacker Steven Johnson is listed as a starter. The Tampa Bay Vipers have former Robert Morris safety Marcelis Branch, who was in training camp with the Steelers last season, listed as the starting free safety.
The XFL season kicks off Saturday with Seattle playing at DC and Los Angeles playing at Houston.
The schedule Sunday features Tampa Bay at New York and St. Louis at Dallas, with Jones presumably watching from the sideline.