Growing up, when bad things happened in the world, my dad used to quote Wordsworth: “The world is too much with us.”
Dad knew that Wordsworth was talking about how we are unable to truly see the beauty of nature and how our love of material things disconnected us from the universe. But in repeating that quote, Dad was also referring to the way people can be horrible to other people based on what we want in life.
I’m sure Wordsworth would be okay with that.
I was reminded of that quote today, but not because of people being bad to other people. If you pay attention to the news anymore, you see that people are being bad to other people all the time. I think I’m numb to that. No, it’s about how life is beating us up that made me think about Dad and Wordsworth.
Before Christmas, my school did a food drive to provide additional food for our weekend backpack program. This program exists because kids are what some organizations call “food insecure,” meaning the meals they get in school may well be the only ones they get. More and more children are going hungry in this, the richest country in the world. To help bring in food, several of us teachers put our hair on the line. The kids reached the goal to give me a head shave, so I let them.
My head is cold, by the way.
Those kids didn’t choose this life. They didn’t ask to be born. They were born into a world that cares more about them when they’re still in the original packaging than when they emerge from the birth canal. And they happened to be born into a family that is — due to some reason or another — not able to provide reliable food.
Then my little school district had a fundraiser for a third grader who was just diagnosed with cancer. It was a huge deal, and lots of money was raised. On the same day they held a going-off celebration for this girl, yet another girl, this one a first grader in Timmy’s class, was rushed to Cleveland and has, at the time of this writing, not regained consciousness.
It’s interesting how we humans can internalize so much and seem strong and like we have it together. I was fine, explaining these stories to Timmy and trying not to both minimize his feelings and give him false hope. I thought I had it. Everything was properly compartmentalized.
Then Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.
It was like the final photon torpedo that takes down the Enterprise’s shields. I felt it all.
I have a child the age of the ones hurting now. And the randomness of the world spares some and strikes down others in ways that defy logic and reason. There are 100,000 flights a day in the world, yet Kobe Bryant and his daughter were on one that didn’t make it to its destination. There are 74.2 million children in the United States, and these two little ones are in hospitals, joining so many others who should be snuggled up with their families watching Disney+ right now instead of hurting in a hospital bed.
There are times that I sneak into Timmy’s room at night when he’s asleep and apologize to him. When you see suffering, if you’re completely honest with yourself, you can’t help but feel like you might have done something terrible dragging a child into this world.
My goal is to teach Timmy how to have empathy, how to care about people. Sitting alone in my office now, typing these words, I wonder sometimes if I’m not doing him a disservice. But I have to believe that we, humans, could work to make a better place than the world we have now. One that will make our children proud of us. In nearly 12,000 years of human history, we haven’t done very well at that. But that doesn’t mean we have to give up.
The world is too much with us, Wordsworth said. Today, I’ve had too much of the world. But tomorrow, I’ll get up and do my best to make it better. I have two causes to give to right here in my hometown. Yeah, the world is too much with us, but I will refuse to accept it.
Because my Timmy and those two girls in his school deserve a better world than the one we’re giving them.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.