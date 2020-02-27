HYDE — Police officers are in high demand across the country and more women are making a career in law enforcement.
Julie Curry and Crystal Panebianco have both reached the rank of sergeant in the Lawrence Township Police Department.
“A lot of departments are having difficulty finding good quality candidates to be police officers,” Panebianco said.
As sergeants they serve as supervisors for the other police officers with only Chief Douglas Clark outranking them.
As sergeants they act as the officers-in-charge at crime scenes and accidents, write evaluations for each of the officers under their command, and offer them assistance and guidance, as well as discipline and reprimands.
Being a police officer takes a special type of person, according to Curry and Panebianco.
“It isn’t for everyone,” Panebianco said.
The hours can be difficult and the physical and mental requirements and the firearms requirements to become a police officer are high.
But Curry said one doesn’t have to be the biggest or strongest person to be a good police officer.
More important is being able to think through situations and solve problems.
It is also important to be confident, and patient, calm, and to have good communication skills.
But there are times when physical fitness is important.
“Talking doesn’t always work,” Panebianco said. “Sometimes you will have to go hands on.”
To become a police officer one must have a clean criminal record. Summary traffic violations do not disqualify one from being a police officer, but a misdemeanor could.
For example, if one gets a DUI, or other misdemeanor, the person must be included in the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program for the DUI and have the DUI expunged from their record because a misdemeanor or felony conviction or a domestic violence offense on one’s criminal record would disqualify a person from becoming a police officer, Curry said.
Candidates must also pass a vigorous physical fitness test including a 1.5 mile run, a 300 meter run, setups, push ups, etc. The physical fitness standards are listed here https://mpoetc.psp.pa.gov/training/Pages/Physical-Fitness.aspx
They also have to complete the police academy which is 859 hours of coursework, taking about six months to complete.
Candidates also have to pass two psychological exams, one prior to entering the academy and one following completion.
Curry and Panebianco both recommend that those who want to become police officers go to college.
“Most departments are requiring one to have a degree now,” Panebianco said.
Plus, most police departments won’t hire a police officer under the age o 21 years old because of firearm requirements.
Joining the military is also a good choice if one wants to become a police officer and Panebianco said there are many former military personnel who are police officers or are still in the National Guard or the Reserves.